“Your Dad Is A Man Named Sherman Smith” | Former College Player Deland McCullough Discovers That Former Coach Was Biological Father

Former Miami (Ohio) football player Deland McCullough has a story to tell. McCullough really took a liking to his college running backs coach at Miami (Ohio), Sherman Smith, and vice versa. Having been adopted a young age, McCullough even looked at Smith as a father figure. His relationship with Smith, who played eight NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Seattle Seahawks grew daily and that played a role In McCullough wanting to know whom his birth parents were.

In a recent interview with the “Today” show, McCullough revealed how he found out (via adoption records) that his mom lived not too far from where he stayed with his adoptive parents. Wanting to know, McCullough says he showed up at his mother’s door and asked the name of his birth father. She didn’t hesitate to tell him and much to his surprise it was Smith, someone he looked at as a father figure.

McCullough Finds Out Smith Was His Father

“So I said, ‘Well shoot, who’s my dad, you know?” he said. “And she said, ‘Your dad is a man named Sherman Smith.’”

McCullough, who’s currently the Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach, following in his dad’s footsteps, told the show host this:

“The statement that I would make to the players as I coached them, I would say, ‘You may not be looking for a father, but I treat you like you’re my son,’” he stated on the program.

Little did he or Smith know that he was being coached by his biological father. Per McCullough, Smith never knew that he existed but after finding out the player he’d taken under his wing was his own flesh and blood he welcomed him with open arms.

“He opened the door, and he just opened his arms. He said, ‘My son,’” McCullough said.

Already A Book, Is A Movie Next?

Feel-good stories like this don’t happen often, and while it already has plans to be turned into a book, a movie isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. Smith, even named the A-list actor he wants to play him in the film.

“I want Denzel Washington to play my part,” Smith said. “I’m putting it out there, Denzel. I want you to know that.”

And maybe his son John David Washington, a talented actor in his own right, could play McCullough.

McCullough Tasked With Unlocking Rookie Ashton Jeanty

Possessing a strong coaching résumé, Smith was effective during stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won a Super Bowl as their running back coach. He also led the running back room at Notre Dame, USC and Indiana before joining Pete Carroll’s staff under first-year offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.



McCullough has been asked to get the most out of first-round pick (sixth overall) Ashton Jeanty, the dynamic mail toter from Boise State. While he’s flashed this season at times, it’s been a serious struggle for Jeanty and the 2-5 Raiders. Thus far Jeanty has rushed for 445 yards on 111 carries and three touchdowns. He’s also caught 15 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, not bad when you consider the (4.0 yards per carry) behind one of the worst run-blocking lines in the league.