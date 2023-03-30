‘Building A Culture And Doing So Without Cheating’ | How UConn’s Rebuild And The Legendary Hurley Family Coaching Tree Has UConn Two Wins From A Fifth Title

Heading into this weekend’s Final Four the UConn Huskies are overwhelming favorites to cut down the nets on Monday night at NRG Stadium. For a program that’s seen the men’s team win four championships since 1999 — and advance to its sixth Final Four appearance in that same time frame — things looked bleak after fallout from the Kevin Ollie era.

Kevin Ollie’s Title Tenure Mired In Accusations

While Ollie’s tenure did bring the fourth banner to Gampel Pavilion in 2014, it also brought turmoil, of which Ollie was absolved after a lengthy legal process. But the damage was done and the program had lost its luster, its pizazz, its place among the elite.

That’s where Danny Hurley came into play, and he didn’t hit the road running, suffering a losing season his first year in Storrs. Since, Hurley and the Huskies have increased their win total. In 2020-21, the Huskies returned to their rightful place in the Big East, following that weird stint in the AAC.

The last two seasons the team has gone 52-18, while advancing to this year’s Final Four. It’s safe to say Hurley’s rebuild is complete, and the Huskies are definitely back.

(4) UCONN IS FINAL FOUR BOUND 👏



The Huskies steamroll (3) Gonzaga 82-54 and are headed to Houston for the Final Four! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ajJghFGbFL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

Hurley Says They Did It Without Cutting Corners

Hurley, the younger brother of Duke Blue Devils legend and current Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley, and the son of legendary high school coach Bobby Hurley Sr., has done it his way.

During an interview following Tuesday’s practice, Hurley reiterated how change has come about for his program.

“The timeline, with the way that we did it, building a culture and doing it without cheating, without lying and doing it with integrity and building it the right way, I mean, we’re exactly on time,” Hurley said Tuesday.

Hurley was quick to credit recruiting and transfer portal pickups as a huge reason why his Huskies are two wins away from winning it all.

But the Huskies go as their three-headed monster of center Adama Senogo, sharpshooter Jordan Haskins and do-it-all point guard Andre Jackson, whom Hurley calls “the best leader in college basketball, and the “ultimate unifier of people.”

Sanogo is the team’s leading scorer, who brings the physicality and toughness. He didn’t start playing basketball until he was 14. Hawkins is the sniper from legendary DeMatha Catholic High School which is located in the Prince George’s County, Maryland.

During last week’s Elite Eight annihilation of Gonzaga, CBS analyst Clark Kellogg referred to Hawkins’ jump shot as “the prettiest in all of college basketball.”

Hurley’s got some guys and he’s changed the culture in Storrs back to something that resonates with the news fans and the old Big East contingent.

Texas Final Fours Has Been Good To The Huskies

This year’s Final Four being in Houston is great historical luck for the Huskies, whose last three title wins, have come in the “Lone Star State,” They won the 2004 title in San Antonio, the 2011 title in Houston and the 2014 title was won in Arlington at Cowboys Stadium.

Heading into this weekend’s festivities, the belief is they’ll add another, adding to their lead of most championships in men’s college basketball over the last quarter century.