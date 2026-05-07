‘I’m Really Against All That’: As Dana White Prepares For UFC Freedom 250 Card On White House Lawn, He Shames Men Who Seek Mental Health Therapy

In a recent appearance on the “Kate Miller Podcast” UFC mogul Dana White ruffled some feathers when he gave what some would consider a very outdated opinion concerning mental health. Many would call it “shaming” male mental health victims, which is the exact opposite of what many in the entertainment and sports realm have been trying to encourage men to do regarding their mental health.

“I hate this whole men’s mental health bullsh-t that they talk about,” White said. “Unfortunately, when you’re a man you are the provider. You’re the one who takes care of your family. You are the example for your kids when they grow up. Your son and your daughters.” “Unfortunately, you can’t be that guy. … I see these guys posting on social media, ‘Oh, I had a bad day and I’m so sad,’ and all this other crazy sh-t.” “It’s so unattractive,” said host Kate Miller, whose husband is President Donald Trump’s controversial deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. “It’s unattractive to other males, let alone women. I can never imagine. Yeah, I’m really against all that sh*t,” White added.

Sportswriter Suggests Dana White Is The One Who Needs Mental Health Therapy Most

White’s history of erratic behavior at times didn’t help his cause when the social media wolves came out to play.

Longtime sportswriter O.J. Spivey captioned the video and wrote:

“Men who speak like this are often those who need it the most.”

Men who speak like this are often those who need it the most. https://t.co/gG33k745p5 — O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) May 7, 2026

White’s comments definitely triggered a barrage of opinions. Some supported him, claiming that men have gone soft and use mental health as a crutch when they should be sucking it up and standing tall for their families despite personal struggles. Others totally disagreed and said ignoring one’s emotions and mental health is the exact thing that leads to higher probability for suicide, emotional trauma and self-destruction.

It’s a sticky situation for even White to broach in 2026, and an even tougher stance to take on mental health considering the information available and the numerous campaigns and organizations and personal testimonies urging people to improve their lives and others by seeking therapy. It’s safe to say White’s billion-dollar company isn’t providing mental health aid to the hundreds of fighters who almost certainly need it in their line of work.

I’m 43 and had this mindset my entire life. Over the last few years I’ve been hit with health problems and could no longer perform at the level for the career I had worked hard to obtain. Ended up getting absolutely crushed by depression. The feeling of not being able to provide… — Gixx86 👾 (@gixx_eightysix) May 6, 2026

“I’m 43 and had this mindset my entire life. Over the last few years I’ve been hit with health problems and could no longer perform at the level for the career I had worked hard to obtain. Ended up getting absolutely crushed by depression. The feeling of not being able to provide for my family was horrible. My wife convinced me to start therapy. It absolutely worked wonders for my mental health, just being able to vent to someone about my issues with myself and the world around me allowed me to get clarity on issues that had plagued me since my childhood. I was able to channel my passions into a new career after getting the kidney transplant I needed and am now back in the game. All that to say, don’t be ashamed to get the help you need. Life gets hard, it’s okay to work on your mental health so you can be comfortable and confident in who you are, and it allows you to be present for the ones you love.” one social media user said in an extensive post.

Others weren’t as graceful in their replies to White, digging up his past to discredit his statement on Kate Miller’s podcast about men’s mental health.

“He hits his wife, underpays his fighters while spending a sh-t ton in casinos. He’s a piece of sh-t,” one user commented. “If I would’ve seen him slap my sister the way he slapped his wife on TV; Dana White would be missing and on the back of a milk carton,” another chimed in.

With the backlash, also came a group of social media users who feel the same way White does about men being too expressive with their problems and blaming mental health issues.

“Dana is the goat. Be a man- bottle that sh-t up and deal with it on your own time. People are depending on you. Get tough, its the cost,” one user commented. “Let’s be honest, it’s ok between Bros to be talking about our struggles but don’t put that crap out there especially in front of females if you are looking for one, pm I’ll talk all day with ya but if you are on the hunt for a female they will sniff that and be turned off, it’s just the way it is,” another conceded.

Dana White Still Making History: UFC White House / Freedom 250 Event

While wearing his political affiliations on his sleeve, Dana White is still keeping his hands full with a variety of high-profile UFC events dripped in controversy and several major announcements.

White is preparing for the historic UFC White House card on June 14, featuring Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje (lightweight title), Alex Pereira vs. Cyril Gane (interim heavyweight title), and a heavyweight main event between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis. The event features a 5,000-seat arena on the White House lawn and 85,000 free tickets for fans to watch from the Ellipse.

It’s an historical event that will definitely mark a contribution to American athletics for President Trump, who recently hosted a meeting at the White House with some of the fighters headlining the card to give them a glimpse of what they would be competing for. Trump unveiled a new and original White House special championship belt for the upcoming Freedom 250 card.

President Trump just unveiled a new UFC belt for the White House event 👀 pic.twitter.com/c5Aw4PeP5e — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 6, 2026

A new UFC belt was unveiled on May 6 as fighters Topuria, Gaethje, Pereira, and Gane stood with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The new UFC championship comes with a patriotic twist and features the American flag at the center of the belt.

Breaking new ground, White has also confirmed that the promotional video for the event was entirely AI-generated.

The decision sparked fan backlash, but in true fashion, he dismissed criticism, saying, “Who gives a s—? Shut the f— up and watch the fights.”