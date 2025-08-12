Fans Roast Announcement Of Ivanka Trump and Dana White’s Historical UFC Event at White House On July 4th as ‘Ghetto’, ‘Trashy’ and ‘Embarrassing’

While President Donald Trump disperses FBI and other government bodies to clean up the “rift raft” in Washington DC, leaving Black folks under attack, he also gears up to make history by opening the White House to Dana White’s Ultimate Fighting Championship on July 4, 2026. This would obviously be the first professional mixed martial arts event ever held at the presidential residence, the UFC CEO confirmed Tuesday.

“It is definitely going to happen,” White told ‘CBS Mornings.’ “July 4th. 250th birthday of the USA. Live from CBS from the White House.” 🚨 Dana White says the UFC White House event will be live on CBS on July 4th 👀



“It is definitely gonna happen… July 4th. 250th birthday of the USA. Live on CBS from the White House.” 🔥



🎥 @CBSMorningspic.twitter.com/97yBN390Yj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 12, 2025

UFC Event At White House On July 4, 2026 Masterminded By Ivanka Trump

White said he communicated with his boy Trump on Monday night about the event and plans to meet with both Donald and Ivanka Trump at the end of this month to put the pen to paper and make it official as well as review venue splits. According to reports, the White House expects this event to happen.

“When (Donald Trump) called me and asked me to do it, he said, ‘I want Ivanka in the middle of this,'” White said. “So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings.”

Social Media Reacts To Scheduled UFC Fight At White House

Social media reacted to the event with an array of colorful comments. Many felt a UFC fight at the White House was “ghetto” and a stain on the country’s name.

“This country is so f***embarrassing,” said one fan reacting to the announcement. “Beyond embarrassing. May as well add a wet shirt contest,” another agreed. “Only to be followed up with a monster truck rally on the south lawn because, why not. Gotta keep the white trash that voted for him entertained,” said another appalled fan, criticizing Trump for once again playing into his base for personal gain. “What a god damn circus,” quipped one netizen. “This is the most ghetto sh– ever !!,” another insisted. “Trashy lol,” was the word one netizen used to describe the Fourth of July UFC extravaganza scheduled to take place at the White House in 2026.

The enraged fans kept venting.



UFC Cuts 7-Year $7.7 Billion Deal With Paramount

This announcement comes on the heels of UFC finalizing a groundbreaking seven-year streaming deal with Paramount worth an average of $1.1 billion annually. White has shifted from UFC’s traditional pay-per-view model. Beginning in 2026, all UFC events will stream on Paramount+, with select events to be simulcast on CBS.

PPVs are over.



UFC announces new deal with Paramount.



7.7 billion dollars for 7 years.



All numbered events will be on CBS. For free.



Wow! pic.twitter.com/mIUmzqfu4Y — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 11, 2025

White says the Paramount deal is a major moment in his illustrious career as a sports and entertainment mogul, saying it’s “one of the massive, major milestones in my career and in the history of the sport.”

The Paramount deal places UFC alongside other major sporting events broadcast on CBS, including the Masters Tournament, NCAA Final Four and Super Bowl. White is adjusting to a changing media landscape and getting big money up front is the way to go with the uncertainty and habit shifts in viewing audiences these days. White, however, says he still believes in pay-per-view events.

“I don’t know if there’s a better way,” White said. “There are so many disruptors in the world right now. Who would have thought taxi cabs would disappear or cable television would start to go away?”

Dana White Says He Will Still Do UFC Pay-Per-View Events

With the bag secured White is free to continue hosting pay-per-view events. There’s a major one scheduled for Saturday in Chicago. Streaming platforms allow his company to reach a broader audience.

“Live sports, you have to watch live. You have to tune in. It is a destination watch,” he said. “Sports are a big deal to these streaming services.”

As news of these plans pick up, people across the globe will have plenty of opinions about the upcoming UFC event at the White House. It will probably be the biggest event that Trump’s wife has been involved in. While no fighters have been announced, hashing out the logistics of an event that usually takes place in stadiums and arenas will take some time.

Maybe folks just need a minute to warm up to the idea.