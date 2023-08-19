Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s New Project Is Fire, But Which Locker Room Will He Be Bumping It In, Blazers’ Or Heat?

All-NBA guard Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., dropped his latest album on Thursday. the album features guest verses from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Ty Dolla $ign, to name a few. There’s also a feature with singer Jordin Sparks. That’s all well and good, and Lillard’s prowess on the mic has been noted. But where will the “Don D.O.L.L.A.” album be bumping when the season starts?

Damian Lillard aka Dame DOLLA drops his new project tonight🔥 y’all ready? pic.twitter.com/YaUL4Els8u — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) August 17, 2023

Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin have made it clear that Dame wants out of Portland and his preferred destination is Miami, to play with the Heat. Nothing has materialized on that front and training camp begins next month.

Lillard’s Music In The Portland Locker Room

How’s it going to go over with his teammates in the locker room, if he as the franchise’s star player, demands to have his music played all while he basically said the team isn’t good enough and that’s why he wants out?

There might be some hurt feelings inside that locker room. Maybe some of the players in Portland don’t particularly care for Dame’s rap skills. Maybe some of them even think he’s wack.

What if one of them challenged him to a freestyle battle?

It doesn’t seem like the trade will happen quickly, although it is the NBA. Anything is possible in this crazy league.

NBA Cracked Down On Players And Agents

Earlier this month the NBA threatened disciplinary action against players and their agents if they tried to force a team to trade them to a preferred destination by telling other teams they won’t play.

Goodwin has allegedly told 29 other teams Lillard won’t play for them so they shouldn’t bother trading for him.

“We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA. We also have advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward,” the NBA statement read in part.

So there we have it.

Lillard’s album is out and it may be fire. But nobody cares about that until wherever he’s going to play next year is decided.