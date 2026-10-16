‘Wide Deceiver’: Netflix Releasing Daejon Love Documentary After He Impersonated NFL Player to Trick Women Into Sending Him Over $1 Million

The bizarre saga of Daejon Love is reportedly getting the Netflix documentary treatment.

Love, who was arrested in late August and accused of pretending to be a San Francisco 49ers player and real estate investor in order to trick women into sending him at least $1.3 million, will apparently be the focus in an installment of Netflix’s “Untold” series.

News of the upcoming documentary episode surrounding Love’s viral arrest was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

The story of Daejon Love (pictured) is set to be captured in a Netflix documentary after he was arrested and accused of swindling women out of money by pretending to be a NFL player for the San Francisco 49ers. (Photos: Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Instagram/@2bcontinued_4)

The episode about Love’s case will be titled, “Untold: Wide Deceiver,” a reference to Love pretending to be a NFL wide receiver during his alleged scheme that lasted for at least four years, according to federal authorities.

The documentary will reportedly feature first-hand accounts from some of the women who were alleged victims of Love’s ruse.

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Love, 35, is alleged to have pretended to be a NFL wideout in order to trick women he met online into fraudulent investment opportunities.

Another man, 18-year-old Taylor Chan, was also charged after the FBI said he helped Love pull off the scheme by posing as a fake financial adviser. Love and Chan were both initially charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

“According to court documents, beginning in February 2022, Love and Chan created fictitious investments to defraud numerous women in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California,” the District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement released after their arrests.

“Love met most of the women on the Internet through dating apps. Chan falsely posed as Love’s financial adviser to further gain their victims’ trust and demonstrate the validity of the investments. Love and Chan solicited money from the women through lies and misrepresentations. The scheme lasted until the day of Love and Chan’s arrests on August 24, 2026.”

In order to make Love look like a legitimate NFL player online, he posted multiple photos on an Instagram account of himself in 49ers apparel. That included images of himself with a replica 49ers helmet.

One of the Instagram accounts, which had over 9,000 followers at the time of his arrest, also featured pictures of Love using luxury cars and videos of himself conducting workouts you might see on the page of a real NFL player.

The online appearance apparently helped convince multiple women to send Love and Chan money or take out personal loans for false investments with the promise of a return. The pair is accused of using apps to create false financial statements and even using three-way FaceTime calls to convince women to invest.

Federal authorities said Love also used several aliases online when speaking to women, including Jon Love, Daejon Love, Avril Lyto Love, and Jordan Love, the same name of the current Green Bay Packers starting quarterback.

In the aftermath of Love’s arrest, multiple women went viral online after recounting various interactions with the alleged charlatan over the years. He was not always successful in his attempts to solicit money from women, although the FBI had identified at least 26 victims prior to his arrest in August.

Love has pleaded not guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge against him, and he is currently detained while awaiting a jury trial scheduled to begin on Dec. 15.

If convicted, Love faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, according to the District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office. He will also be required to forfeit any property obtained with proceeds from the scheme.