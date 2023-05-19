Alexis Morris Tweets After Being Cut By Connecticut Suns Backfire | Fans And WNBA Players Roast Rookie Guard After She Suggests Teams Cut Veterans Instead

Alexis Morris has had a rocky start to her WNBA career after a dream ending to her college career. The former LSU guard was drafted with 22nd overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun, but she now finds herself unemployed.

Alexis Morris with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert at the 2023 WNBA Draft. (Getty Images)

Morris tweeted out from her personal Twitter account that she was waived on May 10 by the Sun. Since she was waived, WNBA fans have shed some light on some of her recent tweets talking about the basketball culture on the college and pro level.

Should’ve Left It In The Drafts

Morris first made a splash on social media when she made a video after her first day of training camp. She talked about how college programs need to model their systems to the WNBA so it would be an easier transition for rookie players.

“This is for the colleges and institutions: In order to grow the league, you have to prep the players for what’s to come,” Morris said in the video. “In order to do that, you have to watch the league, you have to see the style of play, the systems that they’re running so that the adjustment and the transition for women college players to the WNBA won’t be so difficult.”

Alexis Morris shared her thoughts on how college programs can help prepare athletes for the next level.



Then Morris wrote a series of tweets after she was cut that were seemingly directed at the hierarchy of the WNBA.

“If we can’t make roster spots for rookies, cut the vets,” wrote Morris.

She continued, “The vets gotta know when to cut the net, and pass the torch bro.”

Morris kept the snipes going with another tweet that attacked the age of certain players.

“If you knocking at 35, hang it up and I mean WIRED HANGER ‘Hang it up,'” wrote Morris.

Bigger Picture

Morris deleted the tweets, but that didn’t stop social media from getting screenshots. Now she is facing backlash from the WNBA community and Twitter users.

Tasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics commented to defend the veteran players.

“31 and I’m not leaving. You gotta try to take my spot,” wrote Cloud.

I hope somebody is looking out for Alexis Morris to understand what she’s doing isn’t exactly going to entice teams who need a guard to want her. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 17, 2023

“As someone who’s been cut several, and I mean SEVERAL, times…it’s tough & not a great feeling, but it doesn’t mean it has to be the end of your career. Grind, have a chip on your shoulder, and work to get back,” wrote former WNBA player Sydney Colson.

Is The WNBA Too Crowded?

Fans also pointed out to a bigger issue in the WNBA, which is there is not enough space for the talent. Brea Beal, Destanni Henderson, and DiDi Richards are among notable young players that were cut this spring. This is expected to happen in a league that just celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022 and only has 12 teams.

The revenue generated by the league does not produce enough money to keep players from playing overseas during the offseason to earn extra income. It is a problem that the league will continue to face for the time being. Before the 1980s, some NBA players would have to work offseason jobs to support their families. The breakthrough came when Larry Bird and Magic Johnson entered the NBA. The two are credited for helping to build the league to what it has become today. WNBA players and fans might have to wait patiently for their own such breakthrough.