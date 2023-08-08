Conor McGregor Bugging Out! Shoots His Shot At Saweetie And Reignites Beef With Jake Paul

Conor McGregor is bugging out again.

“The Notorious” aimed at the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event over the weekend at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. The former double UFC champion took shots in random directions at Saweetie and reignited beef with Jake Paul almost simultaneously.

Rap artist Saweetie walked out Amanda Serrano, the co-main event of the fight night against tough-as-nails fighter Heather Hardy. Wearing a white mink coat and revealing a blue ring girl outfit emblazoned with Paul’s MVP Promotions and Nate Diaz’s Real Fight, Inc. logos, she turned heads in the arena and across the pay-per-view feed.

McGregor saw something he liked and decided to risk it all and let Saweetie know how he felt.

“F**k this, sweetie what’s up,” McGregor posted.

Conor McGregor ready to risk it all for Saweetie. Ya wanna see a YG vs Conor match? pic.twitter.com/mol0ewnEyd — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) August 6, 2023

Messy McGregor

McGregor is engaged to Dee Devlin, his longtime partner, and mother of his two children. However, the fighter has been embroiled in many scandals with women outside his relationship. The most recent one was in Miami at a Heat playoffs game, where a woman claims he sexually assaulted her in an arena bathroom.

The woman claimed that McGregor emerged from an accessible stall in the bathroom and “shoved his tongue in [her] mouth and aggressively kissed her,” per reports. The woman claims she was kept inside the bathroom by security guards that refused to let anyone else in.

McGregor wasn’t done as he decided to reignite his everlasting beef with Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. “The Problem Child” took a unanimous decision victory against former UFC fighter Nate Diaz, who made his boxing debut. McGregor and Diaz are even against each other after fighting twice in the UFC, and many have clamored for the two to run it back a third time.

McGregor agrees.

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul exchanging words in deleted tweets overnight… pic.twitter.com/8ekLXiuFsi — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 7, 2023

The McGregor Effect

“I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8,” McGregor posted. “Out straight. I won’t even hit ur face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a retard. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO. #piss,” McGregor said, dually attacking Diaz and Paul.

Paul heard the noise and clapped back, poking at the rumor that McGregor is a recreational and performance-enhancing drug user.

“Buddy you need to get into rehab and then USADA,” Paul posted. “Until then shut the f**k up. Floyd toyed with you. Dustin chinned you up. Khabib and Nate choked you out. And I would put you in the coffin even as juiced up as you are.”

Then McGregor went culturally insensitive.

“Shutup you little baldy wigger hahahah,” McGregor responded.

Conor McGregor hadn’t fought since 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in a doctor stoppage from a horrible leg injury. His return was supposed to be against Michael Chandler, who he is coaching against on The Ultimate Fighter reality series. Still, McGregor is telegraphing his hit list through the messiness.