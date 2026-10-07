‘Why Are We Supporting It?’: Colin Kaepernick Says NFL Used Jay-Z to Squash His Movement Like FBI Used Black People to Help Hinder Civil Rights Movements

Colin Kaepernick has made the rounds on various shows and public platforms since releasing his new memoir and manifesto, “The Perilous Fight,” on Sept. 15.

During the book tour, Kaepernick has revisited the 2016 kneeling controversy that led to him being effectively blackballed by the NFL, setting off a tense standoff between the league, billionaire owners and players. What began as a silent protest against violence toward unarmed Black people became a broader power struggle.

At a recent stop in Dallas, a reporter asked Kaepernick what message he had for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and other NFL owners who worked to silence player protests, ended his playing career, and branded him a troublemaker.

At a recent book tour in Dallas for his memoir “The Perilous Fight,” Colin Kaepernick sent a message to Jerry Jones and the owners he went against during his kneeling controversy while trying to bring attention to police killings of unarmed Black people. He also likened the NFL’s partnership with Jay-Z to the FBI using Black people to hurt the Civil Rights Movement. (Photo By Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile for Web Summit Qatar via Getty Images)

Longtime Dallas Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill captured Kaepernick’s response in a video posted to X.

“I think it’s the same thing I said in the past,” Kaepernick said addressing the crowd. “Why are you so comfortable working against Black folks trying to live? For me, this is one of the unique insights I got in this process…People revealed who they were very clearly and immediately… We were fighting specifically against police killing Black folks. It’s amazing to me that there’s anybody who was like, ‘I’m against that.’” A supportive crowd filled The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) in Downtown Dallas for the event, which sold out quickly across general admission and VIP tiers. Organized by The Dock Bookshop, the evening featured an author talk moderated by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson.

Reflecting on a decade of friction with the NFL, conservative critics, and high-profile figures like Jay-Z, Kaepernick argued that opponents who co-opted his protest as disrespect toward the military need self-reflection. He further challenged Black football fans, urging them to examine how their consumer dollars enrich league owners who actively suppressed player demonstrations.

“I think the people who came out and fought against it, revealed who they were and revealed their attention. My question would be why are you so comfortable with it. And the question for us collectively is why are we supporting it.”

Kaepernick argued that history repeated itself, comparing the NFL’s use of Jay-Z to what he described as the FBI’s use of Black people to undermine the Civil Rights movement. He said the league first approached the Players Coalition as part of an effort to “subvert the protests” before offering him a role leading its social justice initiatives, which he rejected. The NFL later partnered with Jay-Z, a move Kaepernick viewed as another attempt to co-opt the movement by putting a prominent Black figure at the center of the league’s social justice efforts.

“That didn’t work and boycotts at the NFL and NFL halftime show continued,” Kaepernick said. “Players were still protesting, so they tried to get someone else to be able to fill that role to be able to carry out their duties. We have seen this historically happen…an organization like the FBI and government using Black folks to work against other Black communities and other Black people.”

Kaepernick’s critique highlights an enduring historical pattern: how institutional power structures re-frame and neutralize Black activism once it challenges the status quo and threatens those with financial power.

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As with most of Kaepernick’s public appearances, online reactions highlighted a sharp divide between his supporters and persistent critics.

“Imagine thinking normal people care about anything this dude says anymore,” one user commented under the video on X.

“I think Colin doesn’t understand at the end of the day this is a business…and morality doesn’t come before business. People look at sports for people of all differences to come together and leave all of the real world problems out of it, That’s what brings in the $$$,” expressed one fan.

“No one is against you standing for police killing people but you were an average QB and kneeled for the anthem. So screw you pal,” one angry fan said, addressing Kaepernick in the comments.

“I’ve heard that Jerry always took good care of his players past and present. I know he’s had some controversial moments, but would it be fair to say he’s shown more care at times than he’s given credit for.”

“You love to keep racism alive. Kaepernick been scamming people supporting him for years,” one netizen commented.

Kaepernick’s next book tour stop for “The Perilous Fight” is Saturday, Oct. 10, in Little Rock, Arkansas, in partnership with Pyramid Art, Books and Custom Framing.