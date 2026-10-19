‘Papoose Sure Does Know How To Pick Em’: Boxer Claressa Shields Reveals To Influencer Zoe Spencer That She’d Want To Be a Christian Adult Entertainer

Claressa Shields has been feeling herself and diving deep into her femininity stage since falling in love with New York rapper Papoose, who technically is still married to his estranged wife, rapper Remy Martin.

Shields, who has won 21 world titles across five weight divisions, and is the three-division undisputed world champion, has stepped her game and money up since bonding with Pap in 2024 amidst his messy divorce from Remy Ma, which still hasn’t been finalized.



During a recent livestream interview with influencer Zoe Spencer (right), boxer Claressa Shields (left) revealed that if she wasn’t a pioneering women’s boxer she would be in the adult entertainment business. (Getty Images)

Claressa Shields Says She Would Be Christian Adult Film Star If Not Boxing

During a recent livestream interview with influencer Zoe Spencer, posted on X by Art of Dialogue, Shields revealed that if she wasn’t a pioneering women’s boxer she would be in the adult entertainment business, which was surely a shock.

Coming from a woman who has built her career on pushing boundaries and ignoring the status quo, Spencer should have known she wasn’t going to get a simple answer.

“I would be like a Christian porn star,” Shields said before elaborating on the conditions of her work.

“How do those two things go together,” one fan asked in the comments.

“On film, not only with your husband,” Shields explained in the clip. But besides that, she added, “ I would be like a singer. I would play basketball.”

Fans React To Boxer Claressa Shields’ Other Career Goals

Shields has become a master of inciting fan engagement, and she used her cooking session with Zoe to drop another bombshell that got the fans and haters jumping into the comments.

“Not gon lie I’d watch her lol,” one fan commented in support of Shields doing Christian porn.

“Her Names Should Be Molasses, Because…,” another fan said, fawning over the thought.

Another fan complimented Shields saying, “That’s really a novel idea.”

Overall, fans were wondering if the champ is in her right mind these days.

“I don’t think that’s a thing,” a netizen quipped.

“Please stop letting this woman spar with male boxers. It’s clearly having some negative side effects,” one user suggested.

“Papoose sure does know how to pick em,” another fan said on X.

Shields has been focused on building her brand and making her money work as she scours the ranks of boxing for a worthy opponent after defeating Kaye Scott by sixth-round TKO on Aug. 16 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In late 2025, with the help of Papoose’s negotiating skills, Shields signed an unprecedented two-year, multi-fight contract with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records featuring a $3 million signing bonus and a guaranteed $8 million total value. After dominating higher weight classes enroute to an 18-0 record, Shields dropped back down to middleweight in August 2026 for the Scott win, her 19th victory and fourth stoppage.

The 31-year-old Shields has stated in the past that she wants to make some big bucks on a few more fights before eventually retiring from boxing in the next five years and starting a family with Pap.

RELATED: “I’m Surprised That I Haven’t Been Pregnant Yet” | Claressa Shields Tells Cam Newton She And Papoose Will Have A Child Next Year Despite His Still Being Married To Rapper Remy Ma

Keeping herself in the news has been Claressa’s main objective. An occasional verbal joust or rap battle with Remy has kept her busy. In May 2026, Shields was banned from all MVP Promotions events “until further notice” following a physical altercation that led to her slapping Alycia Baumgardner at the Intuit Dome. She also deals with constant backlash from fans of Remy Martin who criticize Shields for her confidence in her relationship with Papoose.

Once introduced to the world as an unpolished but talented fighter from Detroit who rose out of poverty to become the greatest woman’s pugilist in history, Shields is blossoming as a mixture of sexual energy, appeal and force in the ring. Who knows what lies ahead, because it seems as if she’s open to anything.