“I Truly Believe That This Is My Calling” | Brittany Johnson Wife of Former Tennessee Titans Legend Chris Johnson Speaks on Being His Primary Caretaker as He Battles ALS

Brittany Johnson says that becoming the full-time caregiver for her husband, former NFL star Chris Johnson, following his ALS diagnosis has been “nonstop,” but she considers it her true “calling.”

“My life has changed immensely as a caregiver,” she says. “It’s nonstop, but I wouldn’t rather it be anyone else taking care of Chris. I truly believe that this was my calling.”

Chris Johnson, affectionately known as “CJ2K,” was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in May 2025 at age 39. Since then, his condition has progressed, causing him to lose his ability to speak and much of his mobility. He now relies on an electric wheelchair, a CPAP machine, an eye-controlled speech device, and round-the-clock care.

Life Changed Suddenly for the Johnsons

Because of the sudden changes in their lives, Brittany said the hardest part has been “watching little pieces of him be torn away” and witnessing the impact of his condition on their four children.

Brittany manages a nonstop schedule that includes helping Chris use the bathroom, brushing his teeth, spending two hours stretching his muscles, feeding him meals and nutritional supplements, administering medications, and coordinating physical therapy and massages.

Dedication to Her Husband and Family

Despite the heavy burden and Chris’s rapid physical decline, Brittany has said on several occasions that she wouldn’t want anyone else caring for him, adding that there is “no one else better fit for the job.” She has also said that she prays every day for a miracle.

Chris In Good Spirits Despite Disease Eating Away At Him

The rapid progression of the disease has taken away his ability to speak and use his limbs independently, leaving him reliant on an electric wheelchair and an eye-controlled speech-generating device.

Despite losing much of his physical independence, Chris remains focused on his family. Through his eye-controlled device, he has shared that his primary wish is simply to have more time with his loved ones and watch his children grow up.

During a September family photo shoot with People, Chris opened up about how ALS has changed his life.

“ALS has taken away a lot of my independence,” Johnson says. “As a father, your first instinct is to protect your kids. You don’t want them to be scared or feel like their whole world is changing.”

The hardest part? “Having your mind still completely there,” he says, “while your body stops doing things you’ve done your entire life.”

Fans Took to Social Media to Send Heartfelt Messages

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” a fan said.

“We just don’t know what we have to go through in this experience. Hard to see him this way. We just don’t know,” another fan said.

“The dude was absolutely freakish on the football field. To see him like this is tough,” another fan commented.

“CJ2K ❤️ one of the reasons I even like football was watching him as a kid,” a fan mentioned.

“I wish him all the best. A very sad story but he is still here with us so that’s a blessing,” another fan replied.

“God bless he found a wonderful wife. God bless that whole family,” a fan quipped.