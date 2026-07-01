“I Chose To Fight” | Tennessee Titans Legend Chris Johnson Opens Up About His ALS Diagnosis That’s Changed His Entire Family’s Life 

Former Tennessee Titans legend Chris Johnson is arguably the fastest running back to lace them up on the gridiron. The former East Carolina Pirates legend who clocked a then-record 4.24 forty-yard dash at the 2008 NFL combine was a blur on Sunday afternoons.

In just his second season, the speedy Johnson broke Marshall Faulk’s NFL single-season record for total yards from scrimmage, racking up a staggering 2,509 total yards. This incredible production won him The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Known as “CJ2K” or sometimes “Twitch” for his explosive burst, Johnson was widely regarded as one of the fastest players to ever play in the NFL.

Former NFL star Chris Johnson says his children give him "a reason to keep fighting" as he publicly reveals his ALS diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/r8ZbFg2k3A — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2026

Johnson In The Biggest Battle Of His Life

One of nine players in NFL history to rush for 2000 yards in a single season, Johnson was electric and consistent. He began his NFL career with six consecutive 1000-yard rushing seasons and three Pro Bowl appearances.

Now, the speedster is in the fight of his life, and he and his wife sat down with Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” to discuss his ALS diagnosis. Johnson’s name made national headlines when he bravely revealed a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) using his platform to raise awareness about the disease.

The now-40-year-old former gridiron sensation opened up to Strahan about the surprise diagnosis.

“There’s no history of ALS in my family,” said Johnson, who was using a speech-generating device based on recordings of his voice to speak. “My doctors believe my case is what’s called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen.

That’s one of the reasons this disease can be so shocking. It can happen to someone who never expected it.”

“Honestly, I don’t know if you ever fully process it,” he said of the diagnosis. “At first, you’re in shock. Then, you realize you have two choices. You can give up, or you can fight. I chose to fight.”

Johnson even said “I can’t even hold a cup.”

The Choppa City Juke needs to be the official Titans celebration this season.



CJ2K & Jacoby Jones will forever be legends. pic.twitter.com/YLUJeASosv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 1, 2026

The Debilitating Disease Has Been Linked To Football And CTE

Speaking from his Instagram account following his “GMA” interview Johnson mentioned some things concerning the life-changing and heartbreaking disease.

While he did acknowledge the unknown about how he developed the disease, he also referenced the research that has linked repetitive head trauma to ALS.

“I hope the NFL steps up, invests in research and continues working to protect players — both now and for generations to come,” Johnson said. “Together, we can push toward better treatments and, one day, a cure.”

Johnson Made Choppa City Juke Celebration Dance Popular

In his NFL career, Johnson touched paydirt 55 times while also rushing for nearly 10,000 career yards (9651). When he scored a touchdown he could often be seen doing a celebratory dance known as the “Choppa City Juke.”

That celebration became as iconic as the runs that preceded it. And the story of how it started is worth revisiting. It dates back to his hometown of Orlando, Florida and rapper Popeye who created the dance. During a 2024 podcast appearance with Antonio Brown, Johnson said this about the dance.

“It’s our Orlando dance, it was a kid by the name, they called him Popeye,” Johnson said. “He used to do this dance all the time, right. What happened was, in the offseason, we was (in Orlando), we had a pool party, and he came to the pool party, he did a dance. I’m like, man, you know, I need a signature dance. I start going crazy (on the field). I used to do it after every touchdown.”

Fans Chime In

Johnson’s diagnosis touched the hearts of many and some expressed their thoughts and feelings via social media.

”tough watch.. praying for you CJ2k — absolutely brutal,” a fan said.

“I think I fear that disease more than any other. I couldn’t imagine a sound mind trapped in a body. God bless him and his family,” another person said.

“What a day ruiner. Prayers up to 2K. Legend forever,” a follower replied.

“This disease is one of the most sad and brutal diagnosis there is. I pray for Chris and his family no one in the world should have to experience this,” another fan quipped.

“ALS is a cruel disease. Much respect for his courage in sharing his story. Wishing him nothing but strength as he takes on this fight,” a sympathizer consoled.

Johnson learned last year that he has ALS. The typical life expectancy after such a diagnosis is from two to five years. Johnson and his wife have four children.