‘Lead Us The Right Way’: Titans Legends Rally Around No. 1 Pick Cam Ward, Who Received Blessing From Warren Moon To Wear No. 1 

It didn take long for the Tennessee Titans to make their selection to open the 2025 NFL draft. The Titans chose quarterback Cam Ward from Miami, and let’s just say the former zero-star prospect has a couple franchise legends rallying around him already.



Titans Legend Chris Johnson Rallies Around Cam Ward

For a franchise that hasn’t really had a competent signal caller since Vince Young, the hope is Ward can bring some life to Nashville and provide some juice in “Music City.”

Ward’s arrival is already being ballyhooed, with former Tennessee Titans franchise legends excited about the possibilities. One of those former greats is running back Chris Johnson who rushed for 2,000 yards in 2008 as a member of the Titans. The speedy back who became known as CJ2K after that historic 2009 season sat down with TMZ Sports on Thursday to discuss the Ward pick.

Wow — Warren Moon just surprised Cam Ward by giving him permission to wear his retired No. 1 jersey for the #Titans.



pic.twitter.com/MHb0TqNkCE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 25, 2025

CJ2K Gives The Rook Some Advice

“Go in there, lead us the right way, and we’ve got your back,” Johnson said.

“They just gon’ ride with you. You get in there, you do the right thing, they definitely gon’ ride with you.”

Johnson also warned Ward about the pressure he’s gonna be under and how to handle it.

“Him coming in and just, getting in there early, studying, and figuring out what they want him to do. I think he’ll be OK,” Johnson said.

The Titans fan base is hungry for a proven leader under center, and Ward looks like he could be just what the doctor ordered.

Top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Cam Ward couldn't hold back his emotions while watching this message from his father. pic.twitter.com/6oEiQyvaQd — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 26, 2025

Warren Moon Gives Ward Blessing To Wear No.1

Not only did Johnson show his support for Ward, legendary Houston Oilers quarterback, Warren Moon who’s the only black quarterback in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, did him even better. Moon starred for the Oilers franchise prior to their move to Nashville in 1997 and had his No. 1 jersey retired by the franchise in 2006.



During Friday’s introductory press conference for Ward, Moon appeared and let it be known he gives the former Miami Hurricanes star his blessing to wear his number.



“I just came here because I got a lot of respect for this young man right here,” Moon said. “I wore the No. 1 for a lot of different reasons and for a long time starting back in 1976. Now I’m part of the Titans family and my Oiler jersey will probably never be worn again. But the Tennessee Titans jersey is going to be worn by Cam to kind of revitalize it.”

The 22-year-old Ward grew up an hour outside of Houston, and says he didn’t know much about Moon prior to meeting him and then watching film says he hopes to be as “legit” as Moon was in his career.

From Zero-Star Prospect To No. 1 Pick

Ward is the prime example of run your own race. The former Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami standout was a zero-star prospect coming out of high school in and he used that as fuel to make the jump to Power Five football leaving with the most touchdown passes (158) in Division I history.



Cam Ward, the top pick in the 2025 NFLwas welcomed into the Tennessee Titans family by legends such as Chris Johnson and Houston Oilers Hall of Famee Warren Moon, who allowed Ward to wear his No.1 jersey. (Getty/Tennesse Titans IG)

He’s now the top pick playing for a franchise that seen the likes of the aforementioned Moon, Young and the late, great Steve “Air” McNair.