‘Billions of Women and These Athletes Share the Same Ones’: Fans React To Reports That Dallas Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Is Dating The Mother Of His Teammate Von Miller’s Three Kids 

According to the X account Sideline Confidential, “CeeDee Lamb and Megan Denise (Von Miller’s ex and mother of his kids) were recently spotted together at a Dallas nightclub and later holding hands in a car. Von Miller just signed a one year $5.5 million deal with the Cowboys, making him Lamb’s new teammate.”

The caption was accompanied by an alleged video of the new couple in the club enjoying themselves and then holding hands, having a festive time, in a vehicle with other occupants.

CeeDee Lamb and Megan Denise (Von Miller's ex and mother of his kids) were recently spotted together at a Dallas nightclub and later holding hands in a car. Von Miller just signed a one year $5.5 million deal with the Cowboys, making him Lamb's new teammate. pic.twitter.com/VqAC45DOlo — Sideline Confidential 🩷 (@thesidelineconf) August 18, 2026

Miller has a deep and extensive history with Denise, and they share three children. Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million contract with Buffalo in 2022 was suspended in 2024 stemming from a domestic violence incident with his longtime girlfriend, Denise, on Nov. 29, 2023.

Miller turned himself in to the Glenn Heights Police Department on Nov. 30, on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant woman, which is a third-degree felony. He was booked into DeSoto Tri-City Jail and released on $5,000 bond. While no charges were filed, that didn’t stop the NFL from conducting a separate investigation and handing out a punishment based upon their findings.

At the time, the couple had a third child on the way and Miller served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Being in an abusive relationship with Miller hasn’t stopped Denise from dating football players, as she appears to have found a new, younger love interest in Lamb.

This will be an interesting dynamic, to be playing alongside the father of the kids of your current girlfriend. But then again, NFL players, and pro athletes in general seem to share the same women often.

Fans React To News That Von Miller’s Babies Mother Is Dating CeeDee Lamb

“Billion women and these athletes share the same women,” one fan said. “I truly don’t understand it.”

“That’s because certain ones are more skilled at getting close to these athletes,” another user commented.

“These *iggas in every bi–h DM bro ain’t no skill just post a photo of you in the nfl,” said one fan, describing how easy it is for these players to meet the same women online.

“Legal prostitution bro. The women are sharks looking for the bag and they know where all of the athletes hang out. The athletes get what they want without worrying about charges and the women secure their bags. Gross af but effective for both sides,” added one netizen, breaking down his view on how these relationships work.

Some fans didn’t understand why Lamb couldn’t date from the extensive pool he has across the globe.

“Lamb literally has access & means to get a woman on the other side of the globe but he chooses to get sloppy 2nds in Dallas. DCB’s security did not do good due diligence on this one,” one Cowboys fan commented.

What’s Von Miller’s Role With Dallas Cowboys This Season?

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys to serve as a rotational edge rusher and a veteran mentor for younger defensive players.

The two-time Super Bowl champion will not play every snap, but will be used selectively in high-impact passing situations where he can pressure the quarterback efficiently on limited reps and try to make up for the obvious absence of former great Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys are looking for the battle-tested Miller to mentor younger players and set a championship tone in the locker room.

Lamb is part of an explosive, high-powered offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Lamb and George Pickens are considered a Top 3 receiving duo in the sport. If new defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s defensive overhauls work, then the Cowboys expect to improve on a 7-9-1 losing season.

Per usual, Jerry Jones’ franchise won’t be without its drama.