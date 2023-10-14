Former All-Pro Cornerback Richard Sherman Says Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Isn’t A No. 1 Receiver | Is He Right Or Hating?

The Dallas Cowboys offense hasn’t been as good this season as it was in 2022. Part of the problem is wide receiver play, which hasn’t been up to snuff thus far this season. In fact, the Cowboys offense has struggles at the wide receiver position have been glaring since the team decided to move on from former top pass-catcher Amari Cooper prior to the 2022 season.

According to former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, this season’s struggles stem from, in his opinion, the team not having a true No. 1 receiver. Sherman, now a co-host on FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ was asked if he believed Lamb, the former Oklahoma star, was overrated.

In typical Sherman fashion, he didn’t hold back in his response.

“If you think he’s a bona fide, lining up out there at 1, then, yeah, he’s overrated.”

Show host Skip Bayless, an ardent Cowboys and Oklahoma fan, didn’t agree with Sherman’s sentiment, calling Lamb a definite No. 1 receiver.

Sherman Ain’t Buying It, In His Opinion Lamb Is A No. 2

Bayless’ response forced Sherman to take it a little further in his response.

“So you’re saying he’s in a conversation with Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Stefan Diggs, A.J. Brown, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans? You’re saying he’s in that conversation? Then you’re not watching it,” Sherman said.

“The conversation he’s in is with guys like Jaylen Waddle, like Garrett Wilson, Tyler Lockett, Tee Higgins,” Sherman said of Lamb.

In Sherman’s opinion, Lamb would benefit from being a team’s No. 2 receiver, because he’s flourished there.



Cowboys Miss Amari Cooper?

Sherman alluded to Lamb missing the aforementioned Cooper taking pressure off of him when they were teammates. The very opinionated Sherman also stopped short of calling the Cowboys stupid for not keeping Cooper.

“If you had Amari Cooper, what would this team look like? They’d look really good,” Sherman said. “Lamb would have 1,500 yards per season, and Amari would have 1,500 yards, because you can’t focus on either of them.

Lamb has shown to be a pretty good receiver, being named to the Pro Bowl roster in 2021 and 2022. He was also named a second-team All-Pro last season. That in itself reeks of No. 1 receiver attributes, along with 287 receptions for over 3,754 yards and 21 touchdowns in just over three seasons.

CeeDee Lamb is a No. 1, and even though Sherman doesn’t believe so, his numbers say otherwise.