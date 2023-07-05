Cam’ron Is Taking No Prisoners When It Comes To His Sports Show | He’s Spitting 100 Bars Of Rap-Aggressive Fury At Ochocinco, Dan Orlovosky Or Anybody Trying To Stop “The New Source”

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson versus Cam’ron is the beef we didn’t know we needed, but with everything happening in the sports world, what’s another athlete versus rapper beef to add to our list?

SportsTalk Beef?

This time it isn’t about performance on the field, or who makes the best music. These two are beefing over sports talk, and Cam’ron might’ve taken it a bit too far.

The former Dipset artist is now one of the rising sports talk show stars with former Bad Boy artist Mase. As with many things in life, with rising success comes hate from all sides, but to deflect that hate — or rather embrace it — Cam’ron let sports analysts and personalities he has received hate from know he’s not scared of them and he’s only getting better with time.

He’s keeping it real hip-hop as he enters into the sports realm and undoubtedly steps on some toes with his bluntness and passive aggressive Harlem demeanor.

“Y’all could make your muthaf—in’ phone calls, you could think what I’m saying ain’t true, I’m telling you now we the new Source. Murda, Stack, and Killa are the new Source. Y’all n–as scared and y’all moving funny. First of all, Murda made the slogan, ‘We do it like we do it for TV,” Cam’ron said on his podcast “It Is What It Is.”

Cam’ron Coming For Haters Of His Sports Show Like Chad Ochocinco

While he didn’t name the ones that weren’t wishing for his success in the sports talk realm, he did take the time to name the sports analysts and other members of the podcast community that did help him out and give him advice.

Names such as Stephen A. Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Draymond Green. “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” crew members Gillie and Wallo also were mentioned.

But one name that wasn’t bought up was former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. “Ochocinco” had a small bone to pick with Cam’ron and sort of waged a small rivalry with the rapper.

The former Cincinnati Bengal took to Twitter to respond to the aforementioned PSA Cam’ron presented on his show, alleging that after he’s done fasting he can put out a better sports show than Cam’ron.

Cam you my man but once i finish fasting & get back in front of the camera I’m gone dominate that space 🤺 https://t.co/TP87EufPo0 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 3, 2023

“Cam you my man but once I finish fasting & get back in front of the camera I’m gone dominate that space” Ochocinco tweeted.

Cam’ron Elevates The Beef

Though this sounded like a friendly rivalry between two sports-centric figures, Cam’ron took the diss to a whole other level, where some actually believed he got a little too personal.

Damn, why Cam'ron do this to Chad Johnson pic.twitter.com/xpxHJhIHmO — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 4, 2023

Responding to Ochocinco in another post on social media Cam’ron said an onslaught of things directed at Ochocinco, talking about how he could’ve been canceled Chad, and he bought up his mental ordeals, while finally leaving no bullets in the chamber and mentioning some of the names of other sports analysts who were coming at him such as Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, and others.

Many didn’t like how personal the response felt, especially to such a lighthearted friendly competition. Fans felt that Cam’ron was a bit too aggressive and harsh with his response and his approach. Those fans obviously don’t know Cam’ron and how he handles any perceived threat or beef. It’s like a rap challenge. He’s going to spit 100 bars at anybody who wants the heat. they don’t call him “Killah Cam” for nothing.

Cam’ron wasn’t taken seriously when he came into the sports talk game, but with his fame already cemented he has a platform to speak bluntly, uninhibited by any larger company. He’s a problem.

While there is no response yet from Ochocinco, Cam urges the former athlete to bring it on, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Ochocinco’s show pops out soon.