‘I’m Not a Loser’: Reporter Savagely Asks Cam Ward If He Expects Not To Win After 3-19 Start To His Career Since Being Drafted No. 1 Overall

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders were considered the top two quarterbacks going into the 2025 NFL draft until Shedeur’s inexplicable drop to the fifth round that even had President Trump wondering why Deion’s son had dropped so low. The two were even featured together across viral episodes on Well Off Media’s coverage of Shedeur’s draft journey.

These popular episodes showcased Ward and Shedeur training together, engaging in competitive trash-talk, and reflecting on their athletic journeys. Clips from these episodes went viral and were repurposed and co-featured by major sports networks like Bleacher Report and the NFL.

Cam Ward has struggled since the Tennesee Titans drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2025. After a 3-14 rookie season and 0-5 start this season, reporters asked the 24-year-old if he’s used to losing. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Neither quarterback’s journey has gone as expected. Shedeur has started just seven games and currently sits behind Deshaun Watson on the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart. Ward has been the starter for a rebuilding franchise from Day 1. He struggled as a rookie, but he got the opportunity to throw 15 TDs and seven interceptions for 3,169 yards. He was expected to elevate this season, but he hasn’t been able to put any points on the board.

Reporter Asks Cam Ward If He’s Used To Losing After 26-3 Loss to Houston Texans

During the press conference following Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans, a reporter asked Ward, “Have you gotten used to losing?”

Cam Ward responded, “No, I’m not a loser. The record may say that we are right now. But at the end of the day, you got to go through some stuff to try to get wins.”

It was a real response from a young quarterback who has mustered just three TDs and three interceptions this season in five games.

Robert Saleh Says Titans Sticking With Struggling Cam Ward

Titans coach Robert Saleh said he will stick with Ward as his starting quarterback.

“Cam’s our starting quarterback,” Saleh said. “We’re going to give him every opportunity to be successful this year, and we’re going to continue working with him, grinding with him and trying to help him get better.”

Fans flooded into the comments to attack the reporter for asking Cam such a direct and poorly scripted question.

“Bro although I hate that cam isn’t who I thought he was gonna be… this is way to disrespectful to a guy that is humble but just sucks,” one user commented.

“This the same stupid sh*t they did with f-cking Bryce Young. The 20 year old quarterback is still struggling less than a quarter into his sophomore season. Ruin his career, F-em !” said another netizen, pleading for fans to give the 24-year-old Ward some grace.

“It is like Cam always steps into one of those movies where the CIA agent always tries to break the dude sitting in the chair with hurtful questions,” said another Ward supporter.

“That reporter came for Cam Ward’s soul! But I respect his response he refuses to let the losing define him. Now it’s time to turn those words into WINS!” one netizen quipped.

Ward was a huge hit at the University of Miami and was the perfect QB for those who just didn’t like Shedeur and wanted to come up with more reasons why he deserved to be a fifth-round pick. Just 22 games into Ward’s NFL career, his 3-19 record tells us he’s no game-changer. At least not yet.

The Titans’ offense has continued to struggle. The three points scored on Sunday were their fewest since a 25-3 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 of last season. Ward completed 23 of 36 passes for 170 yards and an interception against CJ Stroud’s team.

The Titans now rank last in the NFL in total yards per game (246.4) and points per game (14). Ward’s vertical passing game is almost non-existent. He averaged only 2.9 air yards per completion and completed only two of his downfield attempts (10-plus yards) against the Texans. Since entering the league as the No. 1 pick last season, Ward has completed only 39.6% of his passes thrown 10 or more yards. It’s the worst mark in the NFL over that span.

Ward defended his position as QB1 for a Titans team that is winless in their past 11 AFC South games, the longest active division losing streak in the NFL.

“I just think my process, what I’m willing to sacrifice every week to get to the player that I want to be,” he said Sunday. “Also the player that the team needs and the organization needs to win games. I love the criticism and everything that comes with the quarterback territory. It’s the best position in the world. Stuff goes the right way, you take all the credit. Stuff goes the wrong way, you take all the blame.”

“I know I’m capable of this position. I have the right guys around me to uplift me and myself uplift them, and we’re going to put it together eventually,” he added.

Maybe Shedeur is fortunate to not be in Ward’s position. The Cleveland Browns are a tad bit better than the Titans, and if you don’t play nobody can call you a loser.