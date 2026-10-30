‘Trevor Lawrence Fixed His Footwork In One Season’: Cam Ward’s Titans Future Unclear As General Manager Refuses To Acknowledge Quarterback As Leader Or Face Of Franchise 

Word on the streets is that the Tennessee Titans are having second thoughts about Cam Ward not even 10 games into his second season at the helm. The sports shows and social media mosh pit have been asking if the Tennessee Titans are losing faith in their 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick out of Miami.

Potential trade rumors swirl concerning Titans QB Cam Ward who’s struggled in his first 22 starts. General manager Mike Borgonzi did not mention the second-year quarterback as one of the leaders or faces of the franchise in a presser concerning the trade of Titans legend Jeffrey Simmons on Thursday. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Cam Ward Under Pressure In Year 2 With Titans: Footwork An Issue?

After a very subpar rookie season, Titans brass expected Ward to take a huge leap and possibly lead the team into playoff contention.

Cam Ward has struggled with his consistency and volume, failing to surpass the 200-yard passing mark in the majority of his starts en route to a 1-6 record at the bottom of the AFC South. Through seven games, he has completed roughly 63 percent of his passes for 896 yards, just three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Operating under a new offensive scheme with coordinator Brian Daboll has shown little improvement. Ward ranks 28th out of 32 NFL starting quarterbacks in Total QBR with a rating of 41.2 through Week 8 of the 2026 season. His footwork and ability to process information quickly is reportedly an issue. A conservative playbook that limits his deep ball ability and scrambling talent hasn’t helped.

In a recent press conference, Cam defended his footwork.

“I think I’m very good with footwork right now,” Ward said on Wednesday. I’ve grown in that aspect from not only last year but previous years. But that’s something that’s going to continue to get better throughout my career, something that’s not gonna change overnight and will never be perfected at the end of day because stuff happens in the game that you can never predict at practice. It’s more just to continue to stay balanced and flat through my throws and make sure my receivers and those guys make plays.”

Titans Fans Say Cam Ward Takes No Accountability For Poor Footwork

“He said it’s great. And it’s so far from great,” one fan commented on X, under the video of Ward grading his footwork.

“We are approaching the end. He consistently sounds stupid at the podium and looks stupid on the field,” another netizen chimed in.

“Let’s cut to the chase, are you saying he needs to throw away the foolish pride or ego and humble himself,” one user asked in the comments.

“Titan’s fault right? Bad draft pick?” one fan asked.

Another user agreed that Cam’s “footwork is really bad. That’s expected for a young quarterback but the coaching staff is not doing a good job fixing it. Trevor Lawrence fixed his footwork in one offseason.”

Ward still has some believers who think that his game will explode in a new place with better coaches, culture and offensive scheming suited to his skills.

“He has a bottom 3 coaching staff, playing for a rotten owner and management. He never stood a chance,” another netizen barked.

General Manager Mike Borgonzi Refuses To Mention Ward As Leader Or Face Of Franchise In Wake Of Jeffrey Simmons Trade

Ward has a 3–19 record through 22 career starts. General manager Mike Borgonzi did not mention the second-year quarterback as one of the leaders or faces of the franchise in a presser concerning the trade of Titans legend Jeffrey Simmons on Thursday. A public omission of that magnitude doesn’t fare well for Ward’s future with the franchise.

We know in the NFL everything starts with the quarterback. So as everyone scrambles to keep their jobs, look for Ward to be made the scapegoat.

With Ward’s progress lagging and the team apparently entering tank mode, All-Pro defensive tackle Simmons was traded to the surging Chicago Bears. Borgonzi was asked about the players on the team who will replace Simmons’ as a leader. He named Amani Hooker, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas and Jermaine Johnson.

When asked about the new face of the franchise, Borgonzi didn’t mention Ward as he fights through growing pains with just 22 NFL games under his belt. The GM said that it is an opportunity for “guys to step up.”

Borgonzi also didn’t take even a second to praise Ward or show support for Ward as he fights through growing pains with just 22 NFL games under his belt. Speculation is running wild on social media about Ward’s future. Parting ways might be the best thing for Ward, who had to address his family getting death threats last month, saying “People are weird.”

With high praise comes high expectations, and Ward’s lack of success really puts the credibility of certain draft analysts in question. The Titans are hardly a team built for success, so it’s highly likely they will continue to build around Ward and take it slow with their former No. 1 overall pick?