‘You Wish He Was White?’: Mother of Matthew Judon’s Child Explains Why She Called Him ‘Massa’ In Viral Video That Revealed She Is Living With His Pregnant Girlfriend

Arabia Tillery, the mother of NFL player Matthew Judon’s first child, caused a viral commotion online this week after revealing that she lives with Judon and his current pregnant girlfriend.

The shock alone of the unique living arrangement between the trio of adults was enough to grab the attention of social media users, but Tillery choosing to call Judon “massa (master)” in the viral video posted on her Instagram account added another layer to the discussion.

Her use of the word “massa” led to commenters online taking offense to the two women comparing themselves to slaves since they were seen in the video preparing a meal for Judon in the kitchen.

Arabia Tillery (right) is a sports commentator and the mother of one of NFL player Matthew Judon’s children. She went viral this week after revealing that she is currently living with Judon and his pregnant girlfriend. (Photos: @arabiaimanx/Instagram; @KillaKreww/X)

Tillery responded the discussion surrounding her using the word during an appearance on the “It Is What It Is” sports talk show, where she makes weekly appearances as a sports commentator alongside hosts Cam’ron and Mase.

“When you called him Massa, did you wish he was white?” Cam’ron asked Tillery on the show.

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“Absolutely not,” Tillery responded to Cam’ron’s question. “That’s also funny cause people are taking that and sprinting with it. … [Judon] requested some food, and we’re in there making it even though we don’t necessarily feel like it.”

“But because we’re trying to contribute [to the household], we’re just like, ‘We in here slaving for Massa,’ Tillery continued. “Like very much a jokey type of thing. But the thing that I’ll compare it to is sometimes when I don’t feel like doing anything, I’ll jokingly be like, ‘My cancer flaring up I don’t feel like doing it.’ And people will laugh instead of being like, ‘Cancer’s not a joke. How dare you joke about cancer?’

“Where it’s like people just took [me calling him massa] and ran with it instead of seeing it for the joke that it was. And for the people that don’t know, I have cancer so I can joke about it. So people just take stuff and want to be serious about it, but we were obviously joking about quote, unquote massa and they were upset about it.”

Judon, who most recently played for San Francisco 49ers before being cut earlier this month, shares a 7-year-old son with Tillery. The defensive end is in his 11th NFL season, and previously had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills.

Judon and his current girlfriend, known as Alexis Samone on Instagram, are preparing to welcome a newborn child. Alexis had two children prior to meeting Judon.

While many online began speculating that Tillery, Judon, and Alexis are in a polygamous relationship, Tillery says that she is not romantically or physically involved with the current relationship between Judon and Alexis.

During Tillery’s appearance on “It Is What It Is,” she said that she has a separate bedroom in Judon’s household and she lives there because the NFL veteran pays all the bills and it allows him to be closer to his son.

While Tillery maintains that she is currently a single woman, she says she will eventually move out of Judon’s house should she enter into a romantic relationship with another man.

“We’re going to cross that bridge when we get to it,” Tillery said.