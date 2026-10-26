‘Let’s Spend His Money Together Until He’s Broke’: NFL Star Matthew Judon’s ‘Unorthodox’ Household Includes Two Women, Three Kids and a Baby on the Way

NFL player Matthew Judon is making headlines after his main squeeze, Arabia Iman, revealed their unconventional family living arrangement on Instagram.

Arabia, who shares a 7-year-old son, Roman, with Judon, surprised sports fans by revealing that they live under the same roof as Lex, Judon’s girlfriend, who is eight months pregnant with his child.

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Matthew Judon’s Baby’s Mothers Live Together

Lex also has two children, ages 7 and 8, from a previous relationship, bringing the household to three adults, three children and another baby on the way.

Arabia describes their living arrangement as an “unorthodox family” and says they plan to give the public a glimpse into their everyday lives.

Some fans were surprised that Judon would choose to make his unconventional living arrangements public. After joining the 49ers’ practice squad in September, he signed a one-year contract worth $3 million, including $500,000 guaranteed, for the 2026 season. He may be looking for additional income streams while working to secure a more permanent spot in the league. Judon made his season debut against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 4, recording one tackle. He was released the following week.

Then again, Judon has reportedly earned nearly $78 million over his NFL career, so he can afford to have pretty much any lifestyle he wants. The women seem extremely happy with their unorthodox family.

“So as many of yall know I have a baby by Matthew Judon,” said Arabia, before introducing Lex with a huge smile.

“And I also have a baby by Matthew Judon,” Lex said with an even bigger smile on her face, while rubbing her robust baby bump and moving around in the kitchen.

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Arabia describes the family to the viewers on social media as all living together, “in this happy home. And Matthew said he wanted chicken and waffles. I’m making the chicken and waffles.”

“And I’m making the Buffalo chicken dip,” Lex proudly said.

Arabia explained that the situation is urgent because Judon is on a plane “on the way home and he wants it walking into the door. He wants it hot and ready to go. Lex is doing dishes because she finished her buffalo dip as requested. And we are waiting on the waffle maker,” she added, before sending her son to go grab the gadget.

“We been wanting to document our life for a minute and logistically it hasn’t been working out but here we are. See you next episode,” Arabia concluded, before telling everyone to “like and subscribe.”

Fans React to NFL Player Matthew Judon’s Full House

Fans flooded the comments, drawn to a story that offers a glimpse into the unconventional personal lives of the rich and famous.

“if you got money you can make these women do anything not shocking to say the least,” one fan commented on X.

“Some parts of our private lives should remain private,” one netizen quipped.

“Right this information didn’t need to be known to the public,” another agreed.

Others predicted an unhappy ending for Judon.

“Wait until the NFL Days are over, let’s see the home,” another netizen said.

“Aka let’s spend his money together until he is broke,” expressed one skeptical fan.

Judon Has Has Two Women, Three Kids and One on the Way Living Under One Roof

Judon has played for six NFL teams during his career, earning four consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2019 to 2022 and recording 72 career sacks since entering the league in 2016. The former Grand Valley State standout was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Off the field, Judon has his hands full taking care of two women and two families under one roof. While some may find the arrangement unconventional, Judon and his women are showing us that’s just the way players play.