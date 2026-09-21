Time to Panic: Cam Newton Reacts to Atlanta Falcons Star Drake London Threatening to Put Hands On Fans In Stands During Loss to Carolina Panthers

Frustration is bubbling up for Atlanta Falcons fans following an 0-2 start to the NFL season, and that anger appeared to impact at least one Falcons player on Sunday.

With the Falcons already trailing the Carolina Panthers 27-3 in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta star wide receiver Drake London was captured by a Fox TV camera pointing out a fan in the stands.

London then appeared to verbalize a threat of violence toward the unknown fan, while the receiver’s Falcons teammates attempted to calm him down.

Cam Newton (left) says it is time for Drake London (right) and the Atlanta Falcons to panic after the team fell to 0-2 with a loss to Newton’s former Carolina Panthers squad. (Photos: 4th&1/YouTube; @avy3n/X)

“I’ll f-ck you up,” London appeared to yell at the fan he pointed out in the stands.

Former Panthers MVP quarterback Cam Newton, who now hosts a sports podcast called “4th&1 With Cam Newton,” viewed London’s reaction as a bad sign for the Falcons’ season outlook.

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In addition to the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Newton listed the Falcons among his NFL teams that should be panicking after Week 2.

“The obvious one for panic is the Atlanta Falcons, brother,” Newton said. “When Drake London was arguing with a fan…bruh, turn around and focus on the game. What you got going on?”

“You’re never going to win that fight, brother. Like, what are we doing? Those types of things is where 0-2 really feels like 0-12 for a lot of teams. If they don’t pick it up, it’s gonna be good riddance early,” the former Panthers QB said.

With Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. unavailable due to injury, the Falcons used third-string quarterback Cooper Rush as the starter for the second straight week. Rush fumbled the ball on the first snap of the game, and he threw an interception on Atlanta’s second possession.

The Panthers entered halftime ahead 20-3, and Rush was replaced by fourth-string QB Jack Strand after the Falcons’ first possession of the third quarter resulted in another interception.

Things did not get much better, though, as the first pass Strand threw was also intercepted and taken back for a Carolina pick six. The undrafted rookie quarterback finished out the rest of the 34-3 defeat while Rush watched from the sideline.

After the game, London addressed his actions toward the fan in the stands. The Falcons wide receiver did not reveal exactly what was said to provoke his behavior, but did admit that frustration from the lopsided score played a role.

“I’m going to be honest here, I don’t take light to disrespect at all,” London said, per ESPN. “I don’t care who you are. I’m a man, too, at the end of the day.

“So, if you want to get on a personal level, I can get there, too, but it’s not the right thing to do. So, I got to take accountability for that, and I got to push forward and be the bigger man in some of those situations.”

The Falcons will once again try to get their first win of the season on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers (1-1), and the team announced Monday that Penix will start at quarterback in his 2026 debut.

The ”Thursday Night Football” matchup is scheduled to kick off from Lambeau Field at 8:15 p.m. ET.