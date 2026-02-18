‘We One-and-Done? Zion Williamson. Kyrie Irving’: Cancellation Of BET’s ‘106 & Sports’ Show Has Inspired ‘4th & 1 With Cam Newton College Tailgate’ 

Cam Newton had big hopes for his “106 & Sports” show that was canceled by BET+ after just eight episodes.

Cam Newton’s “106 & Sports” Show Canceled By BET+

The show, featuring Newton alongside emerging sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss, was a familiar attempt to blend sports commentary with cultural discussions. However, the show didn’t pop, and the cancellation was attributed to poor ratings and disappointing social media appeal, as well as another shift in programming strategy at BET following more leadership changes.

Cam Newton had big hopes for his "106 & Sports" show that was canceled by BET+ after just eight episodes.

The show that aired on BET+ was a spinoff of the original “106 & Park,” a culturally iconic show that ran for 14 years before it concluded in 2014. This bold reimagining debuted on Oct. 15, 2025, with its eighth and last episode premiering on Dec. 3, 2025. It had high-profile support and solid financial backing but just didn’t resonate with audiences or new leadership.

In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the network said it “will not produce additional seasons of ‘106 & Sports.’ The previous season will continue to live across BET platforms.”

Cam Newton Reacts To Cancelling Of His BET Show: Found Out Via Late Night Email

This temporary setback didn’t kill Cam’s drive. He also says that it taught him to take more control of his vision, career and brand.

On his “4th and 1” podcast, the former NFL MVP spoke about the canceled show and his plans going forward.

@CameronNewton Breaks His Silence on 106 & Sports Cancellation‼️👀 Hot Take is out now on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/GLfCbOhdgx — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) February 18, 2026

“I was excited having the opportunity to take on something so prestigious, so iconic, so cultural, something so Black…But brother it wasn’t my show,” Cam reminded everyone. ”I was just talent. I was just showing up to work. Trying to be all that I can be.”

Cam said he found out at 1am in the morning while preparing for his podcast. He says he was looking through emails sent to him during his pod prep, and he noticed a pink slip from BET jammed in between his other emails.

“What? We one-and-done. We Zion Williamson…We Kyrie Irving. Damn…what is something I did? It may have been delusional. I thought we were killing it. I thought we had chemistry. I thought we had chemistry. I thought we had an understanding,” Cam joked.

What’s Next For Cam? ‘4th & 1 With Cam Newton College Tailgate Tour’

Cam continued:

“What we saw in the headlines, there were changes in the executive seat. That’s something I unfortunately know too,” said Cam, whose career as a quarterback was affected by changes in ownership, which led to his first departure from the Carolina Panthers.

106 & Sports was filmed intentionally in Atlanta. According to BET’s Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development Tiffany Lea Williams, she wanted the show’s location to match the cultural dynamics she wished to bring to the program, which was filmed via Tyler Perry Studios.

Make sure you check out 106&Sports on @BET! The ultimate show where culture and sports collide! Episode 1 just released this past week so make sure you check it out and stay locked in all season! pic.twitter.com/14AfrpI5cv — Cam Newton (@CameronNewton) October 17, 2025

“Filming in Atlanta made sense for this chapter,” Williams said of its creative direction. “The city’s HBCU roots and vibrant Black creative community added an authenticity and energy that helped define the launch.”

That’s something Cam, a native of the Atlanta area, can get behind. In fact, the entire concept has inspired his next move.

“The show doesn’t stop. It keeps going,” Cam added. ”We are going on our own type of tour. In the fall of 2026, I’m going to take every nickel, penny, dime , dollar that was given to me on this project. I’m going to reinvest it in the ‘4th and 1 with Cam Newton College Tailgate.’”

Cam says his team is going to do a new show “our way, real creative,” as he intends to tour college campuses around the country and “garner their culture.”

“I ain’t been on a doggone campus that didn’t show love yet. It’s different being there in real life versus the thumb thugs. We have too. It’s really what the game is missing,” Cam said. “I want to magnify and highlight the campus life.”

Cam then asked the fans to tell him what colleges they want to see him at. Meeting the people and engaging on a more personal level seems to be right up Cam’s alley.

Fans React To Why Cam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss’ ‘106 & Sports’ Being Cancelled After 8 Episodes

Fans didn’t seem disappointed that Cam and Moss’ show was canceled, but they did enthusiastically offer colleges for him to visit in his next venture.

“No shade, but I ain’t never know about 106 and sports but I watch the podcast,” one netizen said. “You gotta go to Alabama A&M and interview the bulldog mascot who you got into it with on first take!! Lol Go Bulldogs,” insisted one fan. “FAMU, and all the HBCUs…bring it to the real culture!!!,” another fan recommended. “Morgan State University Homecoming…How about an HBCU Homecoming tour!?” a third fan suggested. “Im an Ohio State fan,” one netizen declared, “but it’s only right for the first episode to be with the Hoosiers coming off the 1st national championship win, would be lit.” “NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY,” said one Spartans alum. “Behold the Green & Gold w/Coach Vick. Pull up 4th & ONE!

Mike Vick and Cam Newton collaborating on a sports and culture event would be classic. Two of the best dual-threat QBs in NFL history, pouring into Black college football. The possibilities are endless.

Cam Newton Continues To Build His Media Brand

Since reluctantly leaving the NFL field, Cam has exploded as a sports personality with his own podcast, aligned with becoming a consistent panel member on Stephen A. Smith’s “First Take” empire. The fact that he was chosen to tackle BET’s attempt to return to the sports culture space says plenty about his growing stature in the profession.

Cam knows success and he knows failure on and off the field, so the cancellation of the show didn’t bruise his ego too much. It has actually just inspired him to continue to build his own brand and ensure that he is the only person who can do any firing around here in the future.