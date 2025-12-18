”Sue Bird Should Be Ashamed’: WNBA Fans Blast Team USA Director For Supporting Katie Nolan’s Divisive Rant About The Caitlin Clark Effect

WNBA legend Sue Bird is under fire, following a podcast moment that many viewed as a slight dig at Clark and her growing fanbase. Clark fans always accuse former legends such as Bird of downplaying Clark’s impact on the WNBA since she arrived. The fans attribute everything from private plane travel to increased ratings and viewership to the former Iowa star, basically spinning a narrative that the WNBA was nothing before Clark arrived.

The controversy erupted from an episode with Katie Nolan that dropped last Thursday, where she discussed the league’s various tensions and divisive narratives from last season without naming Clark specifically.

It’s all part of the growth that we’re watching in real time 👀🤷‍♀️



📺 Watch now: https://t.co/g7nNJRqaZm pic.twitter.com/buAlf7pyFQ — A Touch More (@atouchmore) December 15, 2025

Most viewers automatically assumed Clark was the Nolan’s target given her centralized role in every huge WNBA story. She was also at the center of controversy and forced to respond to accusations of racism among her supporters.

Nolan said: “I feel like we had one of those particular growing pains, where some of the people that are coming in and watching the sport, and are fans of the sport, I feel like maybe, they’re there for a weird reason. And now they’ve found, maybe one player to hyperfixate on that they feel stands at odds with what a “WNBA player” is in their minds, and they passionately love that player in a way that actually just feels like hate being disguised that they want to have against the rest of the league.” “They have no reverence for the fact that, like buddy, this conversation’s been going on without you for years and years and years and now you come in here and think that you can…just because you love this one player, and this one player is very good. She’s very, very good. And I would love to just openly love them. Those are the types of moments that as a woman’s sports fan I just really bristle against. I hate that we have to go through this, but we do have to go through this.”

RELATED: ‘Caitlin Clark Bends The Knee’ | WNBA Superstar Speaks Out On Her Privilege While Promising To Help Elevate Black Players

Fans Blast Sue Bird For Feeding Into Divisive Conversation Alluding To Caitlin Clark’s Impact on WNBA

Fans also acknowledged that Bird was very into the conversation, smiling, chuckling and nodding her head in agreement while Nolan took her subliminal shots at The Caitlin Clark Effect. Bird has said some complimentary things about Clark in the past, but she’s also made some questionable comments upon Clark’s arrival in the league that

“Sue bird is a double agent,” one fan said on X/Twitter. Sick of you mfs thinking CC fans chose women’s basketball of all things to “pretend to like”, with other sports we could watch on some weekends/things we could do, we CHOSE watching CC play basketball on many of those because She’s EXCITING! That’s IT!

sue bird is a double agent. Sick of you mfs thinking CC fans chose women's basketball of all things to "pretend to like", with other sports we could watch on some weekends/things we could do, we CHOSE watching CC play basketball on many of those because She's EXCITING! That's IT! https://t.co/g5aDQYX7zW — Jay (@STLLEGEND) December 16, 2025

Most fans agreed that it was a shady move and another example of the WNBA being unable to get out of its own way when it comes to dealing with Caitlin Clark’s tremendous brand, which has often overshadowed the entire league. Alienating a fanbase that is actually helping the league isn’t the answer.

“Katie Nolan is a miserable human,” one fan said on X.” Same reason why so much of the W is unlikable. CC moves the needle. She brings people in just like MJ, Steph, Tiger, Serena then it spreads from there. Love so many players who seem to be lovely humans. AB, Kelsey, Lexie, Sophie, Syd, Tash, Aari.

“I have never been more angry bro,” said one fan in response to Nolan’s comments. “That’s so right. The average guy choosing to watch WBB in the middle of the summer because they love a certain player is a good thing right? If it was for hate I’m thinking the average guy may find something else to do in July. Dear lord… what are they talking about?” Said another fan: “Sue Bird should be ashamed for having a podcast with the same old tired talking points. No one that I know has ever said players that came before CC were trash. This CC fans are problems is not true. Ask Jonquel Jones. She said she likes playing in Indiana because of their fans.”

On the flip side, presenting an image that one player carries the whole weight in a league that houses 156 women and 13 teams and is expanding over next few seasons, isn’t a good perception as Collective Bargaining Agreements continue and players are demanding higher salaries and a larger cut of the overall revenue.

RELATED: ‘Still Surprises Me To See People Say Stuff Like This’: Sophie Cunningham Blasted By Detroit and Cleveland Sports Legends For WNBA Expansion Insult

Why Will Sue Bird Be Working With Caitlin Clark In 2028 Olympic Games ?

So we understand why players and WNBA executives like Bird, particularly in her role as managing director of the USA women’s national basketball team, don’t want to express any bias towards one player.

In this role, she will be responsible for identifying the coaching staff and players (such as Caitlin Clark) for major international competitions, including the upcoming 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Bird is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and 13-time WNBA All-Star and she aims to continue the legacy of the USA women’s national team, which has won every Olympic gold medal dating back to 1996.

Caitlin Clark returned to the basketball court after a nearly six-month break rehabbing lower body injuries suffered during the 2025 WNBA season and limiting her to 13 games. She is still showing signs of rust defensively at Team USA training according to reports. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark fans made up their minds a long time ago that anything said about the pony-tail rocking, sharp-shooting 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year that isn’t adulation is a false misrepresentation of her greatness and worth to the league.

Bird and other informed members of the WNBA community have had to tread lightly when trying to acknowledge Clark while not discrediting the past pioneers.

Though Clark’s identity remained concealed, her tribe felt the remarks were a direct shot at her again. Somehow blaming her popularity and captivating court swag for the WNBA’s social media ills. Rather than praise her for elevating the sport.

Bird, her former teammate Diana Taurasi and most recently, 2025 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, had been forced to respond to accusations of being “petty and jealous” toward Clark on previous occasions.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson suggests that Caitlin Clark’s overwhelming and lopsided media coverage distorted some of the WNBA’s rich history and the pioneers who helped get the league to this point. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

But let’s not forget Bird was the one who said that Clark’s fan base didn’t bring racism to the WNBA. Some listeners criticized Bird for gatekeeping, while others accused her of fueling the divide that exists in the WNBA fan base.

RELATED: “Caitlin Didn’t Bring Racism To WNBA. This Has Been Happening”: Legend Sue Bird Exculpates Caitlin Clark Fans From Blame For WNBA Racial Tension

“I’m done with this damn podcast. I do not trust Sue Bird,” one user posted. Another added, “My love is actually hate? ! ? I’m so sick of this faux psychology and gaslighting bull—-.”

Another dismissed Bird’s comments as “a wild mischaracterization of the problem,” accusing prominent voices like Nolan’s of framing these discussions and blaming the fans.

Bird credited Clark’s game, her maturity during an injury-plagued season that limited her to 13 games and her leadership in contributing to a championship run from the bench. “I thought what was most impressive was the way she stayed engaged,” Bird said. None of Clark’s fans remember that for some reason.