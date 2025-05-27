‘Best Player In The League For Sure:’ Caitlin Clark Hasn’t Been Out One Game and Diana Taurasi Has Already Named Paige Bueckers As Her Replacement

Cailtin Clark being out for at least the next two weeks due to a left quadriceps strain is a chance for other rising stars in the league to get some attention and recognition for how they are performing. Like Dallas Wings rookie and No 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, who WNBA legend Diana Taurasi says is the future of the league, not Cailtin Clark.

Diana Taurasi believes one day, Paige Bueckers will end up becoming "the best player in the league for sure"

Taurasi retired at the end of last season and her farewell parade was overshadowed a bit by Clark’s meteoric rise and the social media infatuation with her and Angel Reese.

Taurasi wanted to gradually give up the throne after playing for two decades and retiring as the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, but Clark snatched the mantle and took it through the roof before the season even started.

In a recent “She Got Game” podcast feature, Taurasi took some time to go all in on Paige Bueckers as the “future of the league.”

When asked about Cailtin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Angel Reese, 6-foot-6 French sensation Dominique Malonga and other rising stars, Taurasi stuck with Paige.

“One day, she’s going to end up being the best player in the league for sure. There’s a special skill and talent when you can galvanize people. Once they get the right group around her. With her ability to assist and score, her talent is going to be unlocked. I’m excited to watch her play.” INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 6: Caitlin Clark sighs autographs during the ESPN+ Full Court Press premiere at The Tobias Theater at Newfields on May 6, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Diana Taurasi Has A History Of Trying To Humble Caitlin Clark

Prior to Clark entering the league and in the aftermath of 19,000 fans registering to watch her first practice back in April of 2024, Taurasi went on her “Bird & Taurasi Show” and spit some harsh truths to Clark about what to expect when she hits the WNBA floor.

“Reality is coming,” the WNBA legend warned, flanked by her former UConn teammate Sue Bird. “There’s levels to this thing. … You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you’re going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

Taurasi would have to eat those words as Clark not only broke records but finished Top 3 in MVP voting, ran away with Rookie of the Year honors and made the All-star squad, while leading the league in assists.

Taurasi’s latest take on who will dominate the league in the years to come, will surely ruffle some feathers. Caitlin Clark has already been anointed the face of women’s basketball now and into the future. Taurasi anointing Dallas Wings guard Bueckers will be questioned because of the UConn connection between the two players. Taurasi embraces that similar UConn culture as the main reason why she believes that Bueckers will have a greater all-around impact on winning than Clark does.

On the ‘No Offseason’ WNBA podcast, Taurasi said: “The best thing about playing at Connecticut is that you don’t lose a lot of games and the worst thing about playing in Connecticut is you don’t lose a lot of games.”

Taurasi acknowledged that early struggles can be hard for UConn players who are used to championship success. However, she said that it also creates a mentality of willing to do whatever it takes to elevate teammates and win games.

“The one thing I know about Paige is she’s so grounded, patient and prepared,” Taurasi added.

Paige Bueckers Having Solid Rookie Season On Struggling Team

Bueckers has had a rocky start to her season, playing on one of the worst squads in the WNBA, but she is a sharp floor leader and brings a championship mindset and obvious potential to the mix. Bueckers is averaging 13 points per game on 34 percent shooting and her team is 0-4, but Taurasi says the daily progress is evident.

“From game 1 to game 2 she’s a different player and from game 2 to game 10 she’s going to be a different player,” Taurasi said.



Bueckers will undoubtedly improve. Her shooting percentages have been criticized early on, and she’s acknowledged that. In fairness to Bueckers, Clark joined a team with more talent than the Wings have, and Paige is playing alongside one of the WNBA’s gunners in Arike Ogunbowale.

The rookie doesn’t have the freedom Clark had to just let it fly from halfcourt. That makes for exciting hoops, but it doesn’t necessarily make for winning hoops. With Clark on the sideline for a minute, we can take an extra look at the WNBA’s 2025 No. 1 overall pick and the potential for Taurasi’s bold take to come true.