‘Let’s Get Back To Reality’: Caitlin Clark’s Horrendous Shooting Slump and Angel Reese’s Historic Stat Line Is Example Of How Emotional Debates Don’t Play In Real Competition 

Caitlin Clark is experiencing shooting stretches the likes of which we have never seen from an anointed GOAT. That’s how fast life changes at the pro level. One day you’re hitting logo threes and being worshipped as the game’s savior. The next three games you couldn’t hit water if you fell out of boat.

Over the past three games Clark has been missing all of her patented logo threes in fact she’s missing most of all her shots. It’s clear that she is in a shooting slump. It’s clear that the second-year guard from Iowa who has been credited with elevating the league, is human after all.

Caitlin Clark 13-for-47 From The Field During Terrible Three-Game Slump

Clark, who has shot just 1-of-23 from three in her past two games. Her statline Tuesday night — six points, nine dimes, two boards and three steals — isn’t the greatest, but at least the Indiana Fever won convincingly.

Caitlin Clark's 3P shooting in her last 3 GP:



0-6

1-10

0-7



Rough stretch. pic.twitter.com/R8fK7Xxwyx — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 25, 2025

That’s because Cailtin Clark, as I have mentioned several times, has a team loaded with talent. Even with the loss of DeWanna Bonner, Aliyah Boston, a former No. 1 overall pick had 31 points and Kelsey Mitchell, who can score the ball as well as anyone in the W,

“There are going to be stretches that are really good and there’s going to be stretches that aren’t as good,” Clark said to reporters postgame after Sunday’s loss to the Golden State Valkyries “Obviously, it’s frustrating as you want them to go in. Even tonight I felt like there were a few that felt really good off my hand and they just didn’t go down.”

The cold streak continued on Tuesday night, as she had another ice-cold shooting night, dropping her field goal percentage below 40 percent and her three-point shooting sits at a dismal 29.5 percent.

Social Media React To Clark’s Struggles & Angel Reese’s Historic Play

Some stats that are eye-poppingly bad for someone who some fans and respected analysts consider the greatest woman’s player they have ever seen. Sure, everybody has rough shooting stretches, even Steph Curry, but Clark’s fans are so delusional and driven by personal passions other than basketball, that they have gone silent in the wake of her horrendous shooting that has spanned three games.

Over those three games, in addition to the 22 out of 23 missed threes, she is just 13 of 47 from the field for 27.7 shooting percentage.

Caitlin Clark has done a good job selling out crowds when the Fever are on the road.



Unfortunately, her shooting from deep hasn’t lived up to the hype so far this season 🤯



🤑 at home: 22-of-50

😡on the road: 1-of-28 pic.twitter.com/MYLl3bc9a2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 25, 2025

For all of the grief that fans give Angel Reese for her supposed inferior play to the WNBA’s golden girl, Reese is shooting 38.5 percent from the field, just .5 less than Clark. And Reese is shooting 27.5 percent from three, which isn’t far from Clark either.

“Caitlin Clark’s horrendous shooting— I HOPE puts an end to the tip s*cking that everyone is doing using narratives about bullying to distort the truth of her play on the court. Saying things like she is the greatest player and does things no one has ever done. Let’s get back to reality and covering the game for rea,” said one fan.

Caitlin Clark’s horrendous shooting— I HOPE puts an end to the tip sucking that everyone is doing using narratives about bullying to distort the truth of her play on the court. Saying things like she is the greatest player and does things no one has ever done. Let’s get back to… — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) June 25, 2025

Angel Reese Becomes Fastest Player In WNBA History To 150+ Rebounds & 50-Plus Assists

On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-3 post finished with 18 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists and four steals – a combination of stats that has only been matched one other time in WNBA history. With her performance Tuesday evening, she registered her 34th such game through her first two WNBA seasons, distancing herself from Candace Parker (32) for second-most all-time, behind only Tina Charles (45).

Reese also became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 150-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in a season.

If anything, hopefully this tough stretch for Clark and historic stretch for Reese bring some levity and honesty to the debate concerning these two transcending players. Trying to discredit Reese to elevate Clark is child’s play and too many adults with reputations have decided to jump on the Clark bandwagon, while bashing Reese.

ANGEL REESE TONIGHT 🔥



• 18 POINTS

• 17 REBOUNDS

• 6 ASSISTS

• 4 STEALS

• 6/12 FG



pic.twitter.com/mdYaIoMNNW — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) June 25, 2025

The great thing about competition and sports is that it’s not a social media experiment or a video game or a reality show, where people can want a result and they automatically get it.

Caitlin Clark has shown to be a special player at times. She can pass and score with the best of them when she is on her game. However, the young lady has a lot more to accomplish, learn and prove before we start calling her the female Jordan (as they used to call Sheryl Swoopes) or something the game has never seen because we have surely seen poor performances in the past.