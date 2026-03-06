“She Is One” | Former NFL Star LeSean McCoy Says Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Is The Most Influential Women’s Athlete Ever

Former NFL running back LeSean “Shady” McCoy is a member of the new wave of sports analysts. One who gives shock value opinions with no real proof to support it.

McCoy who made his name toting the mail for Pittsburgh University and then most notably as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills is a former Fox Sports analyst who’s been known to say things that often go viral. Staying true to form, McCoy really did his big one with his latest take concerning Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

"CAITLIN CLARK IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WHITE ATHLETE OF ALL-TIME" @CutonDime25 says what CC has done for women's basketball is unmatched by any other accomplishment in women's sports! Agree or disagree?



Shady Then Gon’ Crazy

During a recent episode of the “Speakeasy Talk Show” alongside his former Fox Sports colleague and good friend Emmanuel Acho, McCoy easily made his most controversial take. As the group got into a discussion about the most influential white athletes of all time and names like Larry Bird, Tony Hawk and others surfaced, but when the aforementioned Clark’s name came up that’s when Shady went off the ledge.

“She is one. She’s the most influential women’s athlete of all time.”

He even came with a counterargument that actually didn’t sound as crazy his original take.

“I think Serena Williams was great. But who was watching women’s basketball? You weren’t. I wasn’t. Then we get this girl like Steph Curry and everybody watches it.”

Shady’s point isn’t that Clark is the best athlete but no one has moved the needle as much as she has. In the last few years women’s basketball has gone from an almost afterthought to packed arenas, and something debated heavily on podcasts and sports networks.

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to take to social media and offer their opinions on Shady’s take.

“Disagree. Larry Bird,” one fan said.

“Nigga just talking lol if he said for women’s basketball I’d agree,” another fan said.

“Stuff like that s is easy to say because you simply can’t prove it but she’s something special that we know,” another fan mentioned.

“LOOK AT HIS FACE LIGHT UP WHEN HE SAID A SNOW BUNNIES NAME,” another fan quipped.

“This fool is a prime example of why every former athlete does not need to have an opinion lol,” a fan spewed.

“Yes Caitlin Clark is the greatest thing to happen to women’s sports by a light years.

Her games avg 1M+ viewers (others are 100k) Draft ratings jumped 300%+

$50M+ economic impact on Indy. Opponents move to bigger arenas while Reese can’t sell out her high school gym in Chicago,” a fan said.

What’s Shady Doing Now

When he’s not giving these type of takes on sports, Shady can rest on the fact that he was once a bad man on that gridiron. The all-time leading rusher in Eagles history is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The former two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler also led the league in rushing in 2013.