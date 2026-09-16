‘What Occurred In The Dark, Tiny Closet Was Anything But Consensual’: Fans React To Former Laker Byron Scott Filing Chapter 7 To Delay Civil Suit For Alleged Assault Against 15-Year-Old In 1987

Former Laker and coach Byron Scott’s sexual assault civil trial is on hold after a last minute bankruptcy filing. Scott is accused of assaulting Hayley Dylan in 1987 at Campbell Hall School, a private K–12 school in Studio City, California.

Byron Scott Files Chapter 7 On Eve Of Sexual Assault Civil Trial

At the time Scott was 26 and playing in NBA championship games with the Lakers. She filed a lawsuit in 2022 and was set to go on trial this week, but Scott’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing automatically paused the civil case. He reportedly has less than $50,000 in assets.

Byron Scott Files For Bankruptcy Before Civil Trial That Claimed He Assaulted a High School Girl Back in 1987 When He Was 36 ==> https://t.co/pAUKdOjqgv pic.twitter.com/Ew2shIei36 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 14, 2026

Scott’s attorney said that when it happened Scott believed Dylan was 18 years old and that the encounter was consensual.

However, according to lawyer Kerry Garvis Wright, who represents Hayley Dylan in her civil case against Scott, the move was a blatant attempt to try to avoid trial.

In a statement to the L.A. Times, Wright called Scott’s Chapter 7 filing a “pathetic and cowardly” move to “deprive his victim of her day in court.”

“Literally on the eve of trial, he filed for bankruptcy, thereby pausing the lawsuit,” Wright told the newspaper in a statement. “Yet nothing has changed in the four years since Hayley Dylan bravely came forward and publicly disclosed that Scott had sexually assaulted her in a janitor’s closet of her K-12 school.”

When Did Byron Scott Allegedly Assault Hayley Dylan ?

Dylan, now 54, accused Scott of sexually molesting her in a janitor’s closet at Studio City Campbell High School in the summer of 1987 when she was 15. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly were on campus to film a basketball instructional video inside the school’s gym. Allegedly, Scott led the 15-year-old girl to the closet where the assault took place.

The civil case, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court in 2022, is empowered under the California Child Victims Act of 2020, which extended the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil claims against their abusers.

Scott Files Bankruptcy To Avoid Trial: Says He’s Broke

In his Chapter 7 filing, Scott who reportedly earned nearly $11 million from his 14-year NBA playing career and a $17 million contract for his four-year stint coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, lists his assets to be worth $50,000 or less.

“Scott should know that when he emerges from his bankruptcy (if it is not summarily dismissed for being a sham filing), Hayley will be waiting for him, ready to go to trial and hold him accountable,” Wright’s statement continued.

He also claims to have liabilities between $1 million and $10 million, while claiming debts described as “alleged tort liability” rather than consumer or business debts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, B-Scott had a net worth of $14 million before this civil case emerged.

Wright also blasted Scott’s attempt to mitigate his behavior of that day from nearly four decades ago: “Although obviously trying to avoid the legal consequences of his despicable conduct, Scott cannot run from the fact that he admitted under penalty of perjury that the sexual encounter took place. His only excuse? That he thought Hayley was 18 and that it was consensual. But the evidence will show that Scott’s supposed belief that Hayley was 18 is neither credible nor reasonable and that what occurred in the dark, tiny closet was anything but consensual.”

“1987??? Man knock it off,” said one dismissive fan. “This madness has to stop. How can he defend a he say she say accusation from 40 years ago, “This is just a way to go after richmen,” another quipped. “Scott got Cosby’d,” one user commented. “Her and her lawyer are trying to get some money. I am sure her broke husband or boyfriend got her seeking this,” one user tweeted.

Some fans didn’t like Scott’s bankruptcy, agreeing with the alleged victims’ lawyers that it was a tactic to avoid paying.

“Play the system, hide your coins Scotty,” expressed a supportive fan. “How can you have no money and he was an NBA coach after his playing days,” a skeptical netizen asked.

Who Is Byron Scott?

Bryon Scott is a prominent member of the Los Angeles Lakers “Showtime” dynasty of the 1980s led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabar.

The sharp-shooting Scott averaged 14.1 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 48 percent from the field over a borderline HOF career. His best season came in 1987-88 when Scott emerged as an elite scorer and led the NBA champion Lakers in scoring (21.7 ppg).

He never achieved an All-star nod as a player, but did, however, make two All-Star Game appearances as a head coach in 2002 with the New Jersey Nets and in 2008 with the New Orleans Hornets. Scott won one NBA Coach of the Year award (2007–08 with the Hornets) and reached the NBA Finals twice with the Jason Kidd-led New Jersey Nets.

Scott had a 15-year-run as an NBA coach after his playing days, stalking the sidelines for the New Jersey Nets, Hornets, Cleveland Cavs and Los Angeles Lakers. Scott compiled a lifetime NBA head coaching record of 454 wins and 647 losses and a 33–24 postseason record. Over his 15-year career as a head coach, he won one NBA Coach of the Year award (2007–08 with the Hornets) and reached the NBA Finals twice with the New Jersey Nets.

The trial was set for Sept. 8, but Scott has some more time to get his ducks in a row and come up with a better defense.