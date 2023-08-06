“BS High” Showcases One Of Sports’ Greatest Failures And Some Ruined Lives

The Bishop Sycamore High School football program in Columbus, Ohio, was one of the most infamous “organizations” ever. The fabricated football program’s story is one of the most exciting and laughable scenarios we’ve seen in sports history, and now HBO will be documenting it all.

The network recently revealed that they have a documentary called “BS High” on the infamous fake high school/football team. This documentary features the different players who were deceived, promised the opportunity to go on and play at some of the top athletic schools, such as Alabama, and, of course, were never going to have that chance.

Also featured in the documentary, set to premiere on Aug. 23, are the coaches who led this facade and the negligent people inside the high school athletics system that allowed these mistakes to occur.

Featuring interviews from head coach Roy Johnson, as well as athletics director Andre Peterson, they tell their side of the story, providing insight into the rouse and the impact it had on the players who joined the team.

After the truth about Bishop Sycamore inevitably came out in 2021, plenty of football dreams were ruined for many players, and The New York Times explained the stories of several players in a lengthy piece about Bishop Sycamore.

One story is about running back Mario Agyen, a former Bishop Sycamore player. Although Agyen felt the sting when the team was exposed, he is one of the rare success stories.

Agyen, who eventually went to Louisville, would go on and attempt to become a campus walk-on. He now plays running back for the Louisville Cardinals and is a redshirt junior and was already a talented running back before Bishop Sycamore.

As a high schooler at John F. Kennedy High and Northern Highlands, the school he transferred to in 2018, Agyen had amassed over 3,500 rushing yards in high school. So, it is no surprise that he stuck to his grind and now plays football at Louisville.

A polar opposite story from Bishop Sycamore alums is Rodney Atkins. Atkins played quarterback for Bishop Sycamore and was instrumental in recruiting multiple players to Bishop Sycamore. But once the school and football team was found to be fraudulent, this sent Atkins into a downward spiral.

According to the NYT, Atkins began “second-guessing” all of his decisions and returned to his former school to play, but by the end of that season, he was living out of his car. Atkins was also said to be “broken” and is now in a Bronx hospital psychiatric ward.

There are multiple extremes of the different lives this scam affects, and BS High is looking to cover the bulk of it.