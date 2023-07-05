Bronny James And Shareef O’Neal’s Clout Doesn’t Extend To Saweetie As Both Can’t Get In Her Birthday Party

Looks like clout stretches less than it used to, at least for the sons of famous ballers. Bronny James and Shareef O’Neal were trying to go to Saweetie’s hot Hollywood birthday party at a popular spot, Poppy, on Monday night, July 3, but were rejected at the door.

Guess Shareef’s dad’s statue outside of Crypto.com Arena or Bronny’s father being the current face of the Lakers isn’t enough for Saweetie’s event security.

LeBron's Son Bronny James Denied Entrance at Saweetie Party at Hollywood Nightclub

A couple of nepo babies just got a taste of the limits of family fame … because Bronny James and Shareef O’Neal were unceremoniously rejected from a hot Hollywood party. Bronny, who’s about t… pic.twitter.com/0ORyLQhN1I — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) July 4, 2023

Not So Saweetie

Images showed Bronny and Shareef were with friends, which usually means they would have had to sacrifice the entourage to be let in, and they probably didn’t want to leave anyone behind. Teamwork is at its greatest even when it doesn’t yield the desired results. Although Shareef O’Neal is 23, Bronny is 18, and potentially the venue was only allowing people of drinking age.

Ironically, Bronny James is set to become Southern California’s new young athletic face with his commitment to the University of Southern California. In May, Bronny announced his commitment on Instagram with a picture of himself in his Sierra Canyon High School jersey standing in the middle of the USC Trojans locker room with the caption, “Fight On #committed.”

His father couldn’t have been prouder, and let the world know at the time on Instagram.

“So damn proud of you kid! I have no words besides I LOVE YOU @bronny!!! LET’S GO!!!!!!!!”

The decision from the 5-star recruit stopped the speculation after he received offers from famous programs such as Oregon, Kentucky and Ohio State.

If Shareef O’Neal can make the NBA you can’t tell me Bronny James won’t make it!!! He’ll definitely be a solid NBA prospect especially with a year of college under his belt 🤷🏽‍♂️ #Lakers #LeBron pic.twitter.com/jiHutNZVor — 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮🚫𝙛𝙛𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙣 (@Play0ffBron) July 9, 2022

Common Struggle

Bronny and Shareef have been kicking it a lot recently, with Bronny also being in the dating rumor mill while out with Shaquille O’Neal’s sons. The crew, including Myles ONeal, was recently spotted at one of Shaq Diesel’s DJ sets in a video posted to Instagram.

The whole bunch was feeling the vibes, dancing, and looking very young adult-ish while the person who took the video, Instagram user biancamarie423, became the focus of attention. The IG user has a private account and has kept a low profile aside from filming the video.

The eldest child of LeBron James is certainly feeling the attention that comes from being the son of a Laker, but even pairing up with the son of a legendary Laker didn’t get them through security.

It looks like a call to Pops; either one might have done the trick, but the two decided to be less diva and took the ‘L’ as only the sons of champions could.