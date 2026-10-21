‘Be Cute Over There But I Don’t Want To Bump’: Brittany Renner Exposes WNBA Players Offering Her $50K Shopping Sprees But Fans Say They Can’t Afford It

Brittany Renner is back in the news, and of course the subject matter involves athletes, money and the pursuit of a self-proclaimed gold digger.

With WNBA salaries up 400 percent since the new collective bargaining agreement went into effect this season, Angel Reese wasn’t lying when she said the increase allows players the ability to do what NBA players notoriously do and fly possible love connections out to see them.

Brittany Renner took to her Kick livestream and reportedly exposed that some WNBA players are willing to pay her $50K in shopping sprees to be “flown out.” But she says he doesn’t date other women. (Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for REVOLT)

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Brittany Renner Says WNBA Players Are Offering $50K For Flyout

On a recent livestream from TheeBrittanyRenner on Kick, Renner said a few WNBA players slid into her DMs trying to fly her out after finding out she’s single. They offered to take her on a $50K shopping spree and buy her bags.

“Maybe I may need to switch teams,” Renner joked.

Renner has one child, a son named Paul Jermaine Washington III (also known as P.J. Washington Jr.), with Dallas Mavericks basketball player P.J. Washington. Renner last made headlines when she and her mom publicly blasted Washington for providing more for his current girlfriend than Renner. Her greed came to a head during a court-appointed pickup of P.J. Jr., where the NBA star was confronted by Renner and her mom about the money and a vicious verbal exchange ensued prior to Renner releasing the baby to him.

Renner, a former spiritual companion of rapper Kevin Gates, says she has no intentions of accepting any offers or pursuing any relationships beyond friendship with women.

“It’s just girls don’t do it for me baby, I like d***. I ain’t never let no b*tch strap me down, ever in life babe. I’m not sexually attracted to women. You can be cute over there but I don’t want to bump,” she said.

Renner, the social media influencer, fitness model, author, and television personality, has amassed a following of over 4 million fans. She’s appeared on popular podcasts and shared her lifestyle of dating high-value men and letting it be known that her presence comes with a price tag.

Brittany Renner Is Gold Digging Expert

Deion Sanders once brought Renner in to speak to his college football players about avoiding the pitfalls of gold diggers. She was brought in as an expert to enlighten Jackson State University football players of the risks of money and fame.

RELATED: “It’s Like A Nike Store, There’s Nothing But Blue Checks” | Deion Sanders Brings Notorious Clout Chaser Brittany Renner To JSU To Spit Some “Game”

WNBA fans were locked in on Renner’s livestream as she stood outside with compliments spilling onto her screen from men and women all over the world. Renner is a queen of the thirst trap, and fans had their opinions.

“A woman paying for P is hilarious to me,” one user commented in disbelief.

“The owner of The Shade Room had to pay off her sugarbaby,” another fan recalled in the comments.

Even with the increase in overall WNBA salaries, most fans aren’t buying the economic unlikely hood of this.

“They don’t make enough to be taking anyone on $50k shopping sprees. I don’t believe this story!,” one fan expressed.

“None of those WNBA players make enough to do this,” another agreed.

“Some do,” a netizen quipped. “Simps like Zion paid out more than that for Moriah weird BBL built a**”

“At the very low end. If you’re worth $1 million, you shouldn’t be doing $50k shopping sprees!,” expressed one X user.

In the 2026 WNBA season, 31 players made $1 million or more annually, and the highest paid players made $1.4M. So under these circumstances not many WNBA players would be able to frequently fly people out to these kinds of meet and greets that are so common in man’s pro sports and entertainment.

Fans Debate Which WNBA Player Would Pay $50K To Date Brittany Renner

It is however, a new day in women’s sports, and fans offered some WNBA names that would be likely culprits to offer the $50K to Renner.

“Saniya Rivers out here offering half her contract… ,” said one fan who clearly buys into the social media and fan discussion around Rivers’ dating life, which involves speculation about past relationship rumors with different WNBA players, including Marina Mabrey.

As two of the lone bright spots on a struggling connecticut Sun team in 2025, they became a popular tandem before Mabrey was chosen by Toronto tempo in the expansion draft.

He was quickly challenged by another fan who said, “Ummm, you’re mistaking Saniya Rivers for (Minneosta Lynx) Courtney Williams.”

“Mind you it’s probably Courtney or Natasha (Cloud), allegedly,” another fan chirped.

Fans want to know names, but for now, any list of WNBA women willing to “fly out” perspective candidates remains one of the many secrets held by Brittany Renner.