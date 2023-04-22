Brett Favre Has Company | Feds Charge Former WWE Wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. With Theft Of Millions From Mississippi Fund For The Poor





Former professional wrestler Theodore “Ted” Marvin DiBiase Jr. has been indicted on charged with misappropriating millions from low-income and needy families in Mississippi.



The statewide welfare scandal has included big names like former NFL superstar quarterback Brett Favre, who is reportedly still not facing criminal charges but is among over three dozen names mentioned in the lawsuit filed by the current Human Services director Robert Anderson.

According to a federal indictment unsealed on Thursday in a federal indictment, DiBiase along with several other co-conspirators, alleged to fraudulently obtained federal funds from Mississippi’s Emergency Food Assistance program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Other co-conspirators named in the federal document were John Davis, Christi Webb, and Nancy New.

Left Photo: Ted DiBiase Jr. at a charity event; Right Photo: Brett Favre playing in a celebrity golf tournament (Photos: Screenshot from KFOR Youtube channel & Getty Images)

Who Is Ted?

DiBiase is the son of former WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Sr., who is also known as “The Million Dollar Man.” NBC News reported that DiBiase signed with WWE in 2007 and wrestled until 2013.



DiBiase became caught up in the scheme when Davis allegedly directed Webb and New to award five sham contracts to his two companies, Priceless Ventures LLC and Familiae Orientem LLC. The contracts were sent to various entities and individuals for the purpose of the delivery of social services, according to KFOR News.

Davis was the former Mississippi Human Services director. Webb and New operated two nonprofit organizations, Family Resource Center of North Mississippi Inc. and Mississippi Community Education Center, that received subgrant funding from MDHS that came from federal funds, according to prosecutors.

According to the indictment, Webb and New nonprofit organizations provided millions in federal funds from MDHS to DiBiase’s companies for social services that he didn’t provide or intend to provide. He instead used the money to buy a vehicle, boat, and for a down payment on a new home.

Bringing Down The Hammer

DiBiase was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering.

The 40-year-old racked up a total of 14 felony counts. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy count, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count, and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and for each count of money laundering, according to KFOR News.

It is reported that Mississippi Department of Human Services allowed well-connected state residents to take away tens of millions of welfare dollars from 2016 to 2019 under Davis instead of using funds to aid families in one of the poorest states in America.

State Auditor Shad White said that Favre used state welfare funds to help build a new volleyball arena on the campus of his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

“Prosecutors decide whom to charge with a crime, and we’re grateful to see them continuing to advance this case. We will continue to support their efforts with the evidence that our investigators and federal investigators have uncovered,” said White to KFOR.

Brett DiBiase, a brother of Ted Jr. and a former pro wrestler as well, has already pleaded guilty to both state and federal charges tied to the case.