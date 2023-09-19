Breece Hall Is Probably The Jets’ Most Explosive Player | Limiting Him To Four Carries Against Dallas Cowboys Didn’t Make Sense, and He Agrees

Things in New York are not looking good, and for the New York Jets, their unfortunate situation is going downhill pretty quickly with some stars becoming slightly disgruntled after the way the Jets-Cowboys game was handled by the coaching staff.

Breece Hall Wants More Touches

Jets running back Breece Hall was one of the main players who was upset following Dallas’ 30-10 thumping of the Jets, which saw the dynamic second-year back tote the rock just four times in the loss.

Hall flashed tremendous game-breaking potential as a rookie last season before getting injured. Hall recently returned from an ACL tear that he suffered in Week 7. He rejoined the team at practice during training camp, but the Jets are taking his recovery slowly.

Hall had to know that when the Jets signed Dalvin Cook, one of the best multi-skilled workhorses in the game, his carries wouldn’t be as abundant as he had hoped upon his return.

Now, there is a lot to unpack in Hall’s situation and how the Jets‘ loss played out on Sunday.

First and foremost, the Jets were already at a disadvantage on offense without Rodgers who’s already out for the season with an Achilles injury. Even without Rodgers, the Jets’ two-headed monster at running back can be formidable. Hall’s explosive ability is needed as well.

So with backup and former second overall pick Zach Wilson stepping in at quarterback, you’d think they would plan to run the ball more and slow the game down a bit when trying to attack the Cowboys’ dominant defense.

Breece Hall Back Healthy

On top of the new quarterback situation, Hall is fresh off the injury, but it’s unlikely four snaps was the max amount of reps he was alloted by the coaching staff and doctors. Especially considering he got 10 productive carries in a Week 1.

With those 10 carries, Hall exploded for 127 yards that helped the Jets secure a win over their division rival Buffalo Bills.

So the talent and game speed are there … what’s the issue?

Jets Had To Play Catch Up Through The Air

The issue was probably the fact that the Jets started losing early and spent the entire game playing catchup which forced them into passing mode, thus abandoning the balanced or run-first approach on offense that they are most successful using.

That approach was probably what the talented backfield tandem of Hall and Dalvin Cook wanted.

Hall did seem to understand the situation that the Jets were put into, that they needed points fast and couldn’t waste the clock trying to run the ball.