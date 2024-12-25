“I Don’t Like Anyone … No One But You”: Jailhouse Video Of Boxer Devin Haney’s Baby Mother Leena Sayed Crying and Expressing Her Feelings For Young Thug Called “Nasty Work”

Women tied to celebrities and their intentions has been a huge topic on the social media mill these days. One model, the baby mama of boxing champion Devin Haney, has broken her silence after a leaked call showed her breaking down into pieces while speaking to the then-jailed rapper Young Thug.

The conversation has since gone viral and the video showed Leena Sayed, an Instagram influencer, becoming overwhelmed with emotion at points during the call, which lasted around 15 minutes.

DJ Akademiks calls it “nasty work.”

Law and crimes leaks Devin Haney wife “Leena Sayed” crying on the jail phone to Young Thug saying “I ONLY WANT U”. Naaa this is nasty work. pic.twitter.com/FtNlEvtSQk — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 23, 2024

Devin Haney’s BM Leena Sayed Breaks Down In Jail Call With Rapper Young Thug

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, spent more than 900 days behind bars after being booked into jail in May 2022 on RICO and gun charge allegations. Recent footage obtained by Law & Crime showed the pair speaking in July 2022 — around three months after Young Thug was booked into jail. One moment in the call captured viewers’ attention.

“I obviously want you to be out of jail and out here with me,” Sayed said.

“Do you get what I mean?”

Sayed was sobbing heavily on the call and heard telling Young Thug that she doesn’t like anyone and that she “wants” him.

It appears that Thug is trying to break off some kind of communication and Sayed goes into hysterical and theatrical crying and says:

“Why would you say that?”

Thug responds, “I don’t want to be a burden to you,” which prompts the distraught Sayed to say, “I don’t like anyone … no one but you. I don’t like them.”

Nah this crazy 😭 thug really the goat pic.twitter.com/Wh7G6sM0Vo — ZeusThaPlug🔌⚡️💰 (@PlugThaZeus) December 23, 2024

Did Young Thug Have Relationship With Devin Haney’s BM Leena Sayed?: Young Thug Addresses Issue

This is odd for several reasons. Young Thug has allegedly been with his partner, songwriter Mariah the Scientist, since 2021, and the clip seemed to leave viewers with questions. However, we know that a rap legend of his status might have had a girlfriend but there were plenty of other women he likely developed relationships with during that time. And they probably all came to visit him at some point.

Both the rapper and Sayed have since spoken out. In an Instagram Stories post, Sayed said: “That video was before I met my bd… I would never talk to Thug or any other man.” And Young Thug has spoken out and rubbished any speculation. He confirmed that he and Sayed were just friends.

“Man, me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious s**t,” he posted on X.

“That’s my twin and nothing else.”

If you say so Thuga …

Grown men calling another grown woman “twin” is already cause for him to be locked back up.

Sayed Married Boxer Devin Haney In 2023: Haney Prepares For First Fight Since Ryan Garcia

Sayed and the boxer Devin Haney reportedly got married in 2023. Sayed doesn’t post many photos of her family life on social media, where her thirst trap pics on IG seem to be paying the bills. Several images show her looking prego-glam dating back to September, when she first revealed she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, Haney could reportedly face Alberto Puello or Liam Paro. Haney could also do a rematch with Garcia, even with the current legal battles stemming from their last fight.

‘The Dream’ has not been able to shake the fact that he was beaten by Garcia in their last fight in April. That match was declared a ‘no contest’ by the subsequent positive PED test of the Mexican-born boxer, which put his victory into serious question.

In addition to what happened in the ring, the trash talk between Haney and Garcia hasn’t stopped, with “King Ry” recently attacking Haney and his father Bill over the Haney’s suing him for breach of contract. Garcia has shot back with his own counterclaim, amounting to $7.5 million.

Worrying about his child’s mother is probably not the first thing on Haney’s list. Also, these athletes have to understand that the women in the circles where they run have usually had several relationships with other high-profile men.

Haney’s next fight is probably one of the most important in the career of the 5-foot-8 boxer, who sports a record of 31-0-1.

What’s Young Thug’s Conditions For Keeping Freedom?

Back in October this year, Young Thug pleaded no contest to RICO charges but guilty to two gun charges and drug-related offenses. After a circus of a trial, Thug was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation.

RELATED: LeBron James’ Name Invoked By Young Thug’s Defense In YSL RICO Trial As Lawyers Claim Gang Culture Is Just Popular Culture

As one of of 28 people named in an indictment, Thug was accused of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as one of the alleged founders of the street gang/music group Young Slime Life.

During the trial, prosecutors focus on the rapper’s music and tried to tie his art into the case and use those words as proof that he has committed violence and crimes in his regular life. Prosecutors were going for the jugular, wanting Young Thug to be sentenced to 45 years – with 25 of those being behind bars.

When he was released from jail, his current girl Mariah the Scientist said she was grateful.

“We are so grateful, this is the greatest opportunity we’ve ever been presented with,” she told reporters after the verdict.

“I cannot say it enough, I cannot repay you for this. You have changed our lives, Jeffery’s life and mine.”

Young Thug was also banned from the metropolitan Atlanta area for the first 10 years of his probation, which is crazy. And he has been banned from speaking with gang members and co-defendants. Which is even more bizarre.

So, let’s see how this plays out. In the meantime, Devin Haney’s baby mama has some explaining to do if Haney didn’t know she had a deep, emotional relationship with the superstar rapper at some point.

Probably doesn’t matter as much now, but just another example of being unable to escape the social media mosh pit once they come for you. Ask Travis Hunter’s future wife Leanna Lenee, whose past is being exposed every day on social media, with little to no context.