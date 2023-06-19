Bob Huggins Steps Down As Head Basketball Coach At West Virginia Amid DUI, Where Does He Stand Against All-Time Greats?

Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Huggins has stepped down as head coach of the West Virginia men’s basketball team, in the wake of an arrest for driving under the influence. It was the second incident in two months to put a spotlight on the two-time NCAA Final Four coach. Where does Huggins rank among the all-time greats?

“My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. … I have let all of you — and myself — down…I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community — particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program,” Huggins said.

Thankful for all ⁦@CoachHuggs⁩ has done for ⁦@WVUhoops⁩ and appreciative of our time working together. Forever a Mountaineer. pic.twitter.com/fQFhwYEKxb — Wren Baker (@wrenbaker) June 18, 2023

What Other Kind Of Trouble Is There?

Huggins was arrested last Friday in Pittsburgh after police observed a black SUV blocking traffic with a “flat and shredded tire” and the driver’s side door open, according to a police report. Police reports say Huggins was given a field sobriety test, which he failed.

All of this on the heels of what was to be a three-game suspension beginning next season, a $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview last month.

It’s been an ugly ending on a tenure that was otherwise good.

Huggins was named the head coach at his alma mater, WVU, in 2007. He led the Mountaineers to a 345-203 win/loss record, 11 NCAA tournament appearances, five sweet 16 appearances, and a Final Four in 2010.

In his 41 totals seasons as a head coach at WVU, Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati, and Kansas State he amassed a 935-414 record. He trails only Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim for most wins by a Division I men’s basketball coach.

Huggins is an excellent coach but a flawed man. He shouldn’t be judged by his worst public failings, yet here we are.

WVU Is Looking For A New Head Coach

Unfortunately when you are the head coach of a team, the responsibility for getting

I feel like this needs to be on Twitter tonight. pic.twitter.com/KT6eIH5rBm — WVU Recruit Fan Page (@FanRecruitWVU) June 18, 2023

“On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state,” a WVU statement read. “During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history. In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.”

Huggins could be empathetic and devoted but also cruel. For every player hurt in one of his Final Four runs that he consoled in front of crowds, there were countless others who were treated less than.

He’s a Hall of Fame coach. What he’s done his entire career with three big-time programs is remarkable. No, he’s never won a national championship. But a Big East tournament title and four Conference USA tournament titles is pretty good.

WVU is expected to cast its net far and wide in recruiting its next head basketball coach.