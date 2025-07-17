Bijan Robinson, Michael Harris II, Jordin Canada Featured Among Georgia’s Elite Athletes In Ad Council “Love, Your Mind”Campaign 

As part of the Ad Council’s national mental health initiative, the “Love, Your Mind” campaign is teaming up with beloved college and professional athletes in Georgia to encourage sports fans in Georgia​ – and beyond​ – to prioritize their mental health.

For more than 80 years, the Ad Council has built social impact campaigns to educate, unite, and uplift people across America.

Bijan Robinson, Michael Harris II, Jordin Canada Featured Among Georgia’s Elite Athletes In Ad Council Mental Health Awareness Campaign

Building on ​the ​“​Rituals We Share” series, these PSAs leverage the star power of local sports heroes to show fans how taking care of their minds sets them up to succeed in life.

The voices, faces and in-game highlights are built around these elite athletes, who are sending a message to all people of all walks of life, to value their mental health.

“Everyone has a ritual. That small thing to keep us focused. That habit we never skip. To clear our minds and elevate our performance. To stay united with what we love. “What do you do to keep your head in the game? To drown out the self doubt and help your mental health. “Being the best is not just about taking care of your body. It’s about taking care of your mind and your mental health.”

The latest PSA features participating athletes from eight teams and sports organizations including: ​​Atlanta Braves baseball star Michael Harris II. Jordin Canada of WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson, former Atlanta Hawks great Kevin Willis, retired Atlanta United MLS star Brad Guzan, Denise Stine of Clark Atlanta University Women’s Basketball, golf pro Trinity Jones, Stewart Cink, Dan Jackson, Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker, all former or current Georgia Bulldogs.

What Is The “Love,Your Mind” Campaign?

The “Love, Your Mind” campaign launched nationwide in October 2023, with Huntsman Mental Health Institute as the lead partner, to encourage a more open, accepting and proactive society when it comes to mental health.

These PSAs were created with support from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to inspire Georgia sports fans to love their minds and explore free local and national resources at Georgia.LoveYourMindToday.org.

