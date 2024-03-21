“Don’t Attach Me To No Man”| Angel Reese Loses A Boyfriend And Gains A “One Million Black Women” Collaboration With Goldman Sachs

Angel Reese might have lost a boyfriend, but she gained another notch on her branding belt as LSU sets to kick off March Madness, trying to defend its national title, with all eyes on women’s basketball.

The reigning SEC Player of the Year is already one of the highest-valued NIL athletes and she’s already getting bags from some high-profile brands such as Reebok, Raising Cane’s and Caktus AI.

Angel Reese Teams With Goldman Sachs: “One Million Black Women”

Reese is filling her bank account, but she’s also using her rising platform to give back, however, particularly in her hometown of Baltimore.

She recently partnered with Goldman Sachs as part of the advocacy campaign “One Million Black Women,” which further amplifies the voices of Black women to policymakers in Washington, D.C., and the world.

Reese appears alongside her mother in the Ad:

“I owe so much to my mom,” Reese said, per On3’s Pete Nakos. “She instilled in me my confidence, work ethic and my commitment to my community. It’s clear that from her generation to today, Black women are still facing challenges. But I believe change is possible. I’m proud to be teaming up with Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women to make sure the voices of Black women in my community and across the country are heard.”

Angel Reese Announces Breakup With Cam’Ron Fletcher

We don’t know the specifics of her breakup with her boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher, pictured below on vacation together in Jamaica in August 2023.

Angel Reese and Cam’Ron Fletcher, pictured on vacation together in Jamaica in August 2023, have broken up, Reese said in an Instagram Q&A. (Photo: Instagram/Angel Reese



But Reese broke the news to her followers on an Instagram Live Q&A on Tuesday.

“Yeah, I’m single,” she said.

“I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it.”

She also added that, “I am single, but I’m not ready to mingle.”

Reese and the Florida State star guard have been an item since last June. The couple even spent the Christmas holiday together in New York City at the end of last year.

Maybe this is for the best. Back-to-back NCAA championships is definitely at the forefront of Reese’s mind after all that she’s endured, from her early season suspension to being the centerpiece of positive and negative tabloid pieces, to averaging a double-double for a third consecutive season.

Women basketball players for years have craved the attention and financial stability that their male counterparts rake in. Well Reese is doing that as a college player and has already transcended the court with her charisma and authenticity.