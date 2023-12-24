After Five-Star Offensive Lineman Jordan Seaton Signs With Colorado The Coach Prime Effect Is Alive And Well

When Wednesday’s early signing day ended the Colorado Buffaloes had signed 21 players, including 16 transfers, giving them the top-ranked transfer class for the second consecutive year. The other five were high school recruits, but none were Jordan Seaton, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class.

Seaton, the former IMG Academy standout by way of St.John’s College High School n Washington, D.C., was not one of those signees, as he mentioned on Tuesday night that he was having second thoughts about signing to play in Boulder.

It was obvious that Coach Prime knew what was going on as his confidence in Seaton signing never wavered, and on Friday the Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Buffaloes got their prized recruit. Seaton is expected to lead an offensive that will be looking to protect Coach Prime’s son and Buffaloes starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was sacked 52 times in 2023, the most in college football.



Coach Prime Raves About Prized Signee

Seaton, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle who excels in pass-blocking, announced his commitment to Colorado on Dec. 8 while appearing on FS1s “Undisputed.” Then he mentioned for him it was important to play for someone who looks like him. Now signed, sealed and finally delivered after a couple days of angst amongst the CU Buffs faithful, the fleet-footed offensive lineman is ready to get to work, and his coach is ready for him to do so.

During a recent appearance on the “Stephen A. Smith Show,” Coach Prime sang the praises of Seaton to the popular ESPN “First Take” host.

“I call him Big Time. That’s his new nickname, he Big Time,” Sanders said. “He knows how to articulate himself, he knows what he wants, but he’s willing to work to go get it. This kid is a pro mentally and physically, right now.

“He just has to put it on grass, because I love everything about this kid and who he’s going to become. I promise you this kid is going to be a first-rounder, if not a top-five pick.”

Seaton is the 13th-ranked player in the country, according to 247sports.com.



Shedeur Excited To Have Seaton Protect Him

The happiest person on campus about Seaton officially signing his letter of intent is the talented Shedeur, who, despite the beating he took, still finished with over 3,200 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions. To get hit as much as he did and have only three picks shows he takes care of the football. That should only get better with the upgrade in talent on the offensive line added this recruiting cycle.

Prior to Seaton actually signing, Shedeur told his new blindside protector, “We could shine together.”

They’ll now have that opportunity, as Seaton decided he wants to be one of the main reasons Sanders has a shot at winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.