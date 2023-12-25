Aaron Rodgers Is Running The New York Jets | Jets Owner Woody Johnson Confirms Team Will Run It Back In 2024

It’s no other way to spin it, former four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is pulling the strings behind the scenes for the New York Jets. Lost opening night to a torn Achilles, the now 40-year-old Rodgers, who’s made headlines about the possibility of his returning this season, has also let his feelings about the coaching staff be known often.

During his weekly appearances on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers has continually stated that he wants to see the Jets keep the current staff and run it back in 2024 with him healthy. Rodgers seemingly has the ear of team owner Woody Johnson, and prior to Sunday’s dramatic 30-28 win over the Washington Commanders, Johnson let it be known that he was sticking with the current leadership group of his team.



Saleh And Douglas Can Thank Discount Double Check

Many believed the end was near for third-year head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas, who’s in his fifth season. But the injury to Rodgers just a couple of plays into the season wasn’t enough to determine if this group can lead the Jets where they wanna go with their prize addition under center.

Johnson told The New York Post, “My decision is to keep them. I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces.”

“Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team that we’ve got,” Johnson added. “Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven’t been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”

Johnson is saying what we all know, and that is the team dropped the ball when it drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021. Rodgers is 40 and the team awaiting his return next season, shows they have absolutely no belief in Wilson going forward.



With A Healthy Rodgers Jets Are Super Bowl Contenders

Coming into the season the Jets were Super Bowl contenders with Rodgers in the fold. That shouldn’t change much in 2024 if Rodgers can come back fully healthy. They’ll need to upgrade their offensive line and add a few pieces in the receiver room, but their defense when healthy is Super Bowl level, and Rodgers’ ability to help the defense stay fresh by controlling the tempo will be vital.

It will be a prove it year for Saleh and Douglas, whose jobs going forward will bank on the health of Rodgers.