Back in 2023, former NBA No. 1 overall pick and New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson had his personal life put on blast by adult film performer Moriah Mills.

Mills made a series of social media posts exposing her alleged dealings with Williamson after the ex-Duke dunker and another woman, Ahkeema Love, posted a photo to announce they were expecting a daughter. The couple now has two daughters together.

Williamson never publicly addressed the various salacious accusations made by Mills, but he now finds himself in the middle of new social media rumors involving adult film stars.

Social media users were comparing NBA star Zion Williamson to former Disney Channel cartoon “Wizard Kelly” (left) after an adult film actress appeared to post and delete a cropped photo with a man resembling the New Orleans Pelicans forward on Instagram. (Photos: @midnghtxwn/X; @badassbrannn/Instagram)

Brandi Sherri, known online as @badassbrannn, posted a photo of herself and her twin sister and fellow adult actress, Brittany Kaye, with an unidentified man standing in between them. While their faces are visible, the man in the photos was only shown from the neck down.

Given the man’s appearance, though, NBA fans online quickly began speculating that Williamson was the mystery man in the photo, which was later deleted.

RELATED: ‘No Money For Me Means No Money For You’ | Moriah Mills Taunts Zion Williamson Saying His Career Is Over Because Of How He Treated Her

Although Sherri’s post was deleted, screenshots of the photos went viral on social media platforms like X.

“[Zion] think he Wizard Kelly,” X user @midnghtxwn replied to a tweet containing the viral images; Wizard Kelly was a retired basketball player character who was only shown from the neck down in the early 2000s Disney Channel animated series “The Proud Family.”

While it is unknown if Williamson was the man featured in Sherri’s post, her recent social media activity seems to indicate that she has been attending Pelicans games. On Oct. 28, she posted a photo of herself in a New Orleans jersey dress with Williamson’s number on it.

Sherri and her sister again posed in Pelicans attire in pictures and videos posted to her account on Nov. 1, as Kaye was seen in a shirt with Williamson’s face on it.

Prior to the pictures of herself in Pelicans gear, on Sept. 6, Sherri tweeted that she and her twin sister have a “new boyfriend” now. The twin sisters also previously dated media personality and business mogul Nick Cannon.

If the sisters are in some sort of entanglement with Williamson, it seems to be alongside his current dealings with Love, the mother of his two children. Love was arrested at a home address belonging to Williamson and charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, and stalking last April. Police accused her of attacking an unidentified woman said to be romantically involved with Williamson at the time, although the current status of that case is unclear.

As recently as Nov. 7, however, Love posted pictures of herself on Instagram at a Pelicans game alongside her two daughters.

Who was noticeably in the comments under Love’s Nov. 7 post? None other than Sherri, who wrote, “My girls (heart eyes emoji).”

So is this just one big happy family including the twin sisters, Love, Williamson, and their children? Guess time may tell, but Williamson seems to be comfortable on the court.

The former No. 1 overall pick, who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, has appeared in 15 of New Orleans’ first 16 games entering Friday night. He is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.