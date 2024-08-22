‘They Are The Ones Who Pay Your Salary’: Yankees Strike Back Against New York Little League World Series Coach Who Publicly Blasted Star Aaron Judge For Ignoring His Players

Yankees star Aaron Judge is one of the most famous baseball players in the world, and he’s the best home run hitter in the game, leading all of baseball with 47 homers. He’s an icon to MLB fans and especially the kids of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, currently competing on the biggest summer stage in youth sports.

Aaron Judge through 127 games in 2022: .295/.396/.661 with 49 home runs and 109 RBIs.



Aaron Judge through 127 games in 2024: .334/.465/.722 with 47 home runs and 117 RBIs.



The last player not linked to steroids to slug this high in a full season was Ted Williams in 1957. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 22, 2024

Judge, who is known as one of the good guys in the sport, had to be fiercely defended by the Yankees after several of his good deeds went unappreciated.

Staten Island Little League Coach Bob Laterza Rips Aaron Judge

South Shore Little League coach Bob Laterza criticized the star slugger for what the coach perceived as not paying enough attention to his team Sunday when the Yankees traveled to play in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Staten Island Little League coach Bob Laterza is upset that Aaron Judge didn't acknowledge his team at the Little League Classic on Sunday



South Shore Little League had its run to the World Series come to an end last night pic.twitter.com/w27kvae6Qs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 22, 2024

He was less than impressed with the way the 6-foot-8 slugger interacted with the 11- and 12-year-old youth players on his team.

Laterza told the Staten Island Advance that several Yankees — including manager Aaron Boone, ace Gerrit Cole and outfielder Jasson Dominguez — met with his team before the Yankees’ game against the Detroit Tigers. He noted that Judge wasn’t one of them.

Of course, most of the kids were waiting to catch a glimpse of baseball’s biggest star up close, but Laterza on Tuesday said Judge ignored his players when they called out to him while he was on the on-deck circle in the Yankees’ 4-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Bowman Field.

The coach says Judge’s non-reaction left his team highly disappointed.

“How about turning around or [waving] to New York and the kids that think you’re a hero,” Laterza said. “They are the ones who pay your salary.” “They were disappointed,” he added. “Maybe he’ll want to make up for it and come and see them.” Given a chance to respond Wednesday, Judge kept it brief. “I’ve got no response for that,” Judge said, according to The Associated Press. “I’m not gonna give him a response because it’s about the kids. This is what it’s all about.”

In fairness, Judge was involved in a close game, where all of his at-bats were crucial. Baseball players have specific rituals and are very anal when it comes to in-game focus.

In a statement, the Yankees called Judge “one of the great ambassadors of our sport” and noted that “our roster spent the day in Williamsport connecting with as many Little Leaguers as they possibly could prior to our team, including the team from Staten Island.”

Aaron Judge mobbed entering Little League World Series ballpark. pic.twitter.com/WOL4xSXWYP — Randy Miller (@RandyJMiller) August 18, 2024

NY Yankees Defend Aaron Judge Against Criticism By Staten Island Little League Coach

The Yankees on Wednesday further defended their 2022 MVP and $300 million man, saying that the schedule wasn’t organized by “the Yankees nor our players” and that “because Staten Island played on Sunday, our players went out of their way to spend time with them in the moments immediately before our game against the Tigers.”

Staten Island was eliminated from the LLWS by Florida on Tuesday by a score of 6-1 in a game that was tied 1-1 in the fourth inning.

“We wish Staten Island success in winning the championship,” the Yankees’ statement said. “Win or lose, we intend to invite them to Yankee Stadium. However, it would have been much better if Staten Island’s Coach called us to understand the facts before bitterly reacting in such a public fashion. Reaching out to us would have been the prudent way to act and would have set a fine example for his young players. “Aaron Judge always acts with kindness and respect. The coach could learn a lot from him.”

Smile Worthy Sports ;



Thrilled to get an autograph from Aaron Judge at the Little League World Series! What an unforgettable moment with the Yankees’ captain⚾️⭐️



Credit: @mlb @playball pic.twitter.com/7nf8zvrOjK — Last Night's Game (@LastNights_Game) August 19, 2024

Yankees manager Boone said on Wednesday: “I’m not even going to dignify [Laterza’s comments] with a response. Aaron Judge is as good as it gets.”

Aaron Judge Is A Roberto Clemente Award Winner

Boone isn’t lying. If the South Shore coach was looking for his moment of fame, he got it in the wrong way. Judge has the social accolades to back up any defense of his character or intentions

Judge won the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award for his foundation’s work with youth, and he spent time with Little League players from various teams throughout Sunday. The slugger’s parents, Patty and Wayne Judge, were also named the 2024 Little League Parents of the Year in Williamsport on Sunday.

“[Aaron Judge] is a role model worth celebrating — not simply because of his skills and accomplishments on the field — but because of the way he wholeheartedly embraces making a positive impact on those who look up to him,” the Yankees’ statement said.

Perception is everything and at the end of the day, Laterza let his emotions get the best of him and lashed out at an easy target. Problem is nobody was trying to hear it.