Y’all Musta Forgot Tommy Pham Doesn’t Play That! Tells White Fan Off Because “A Black Man Or A Latin Don’t Do That S–t!”

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham has never been one to play when he feels disrespected, and that doesn’t just apply to players but also to fans.

While in the on-deck circle in San Diego against the Padres on Saturday, Pham overheard a conversation between fans that set him off, and he let them know it.

In a video from the field, Pham was heard saying, “Don’t disrespect me like that,” during the back-and-forth with the unseen fan.

According to reports, a man named Patrick Dailey says his wife filmed the altercation at the first game of the doubleheader between the Diamondbacks and Padres.

Tommy Pham calling fans out on their perceived racism. Do you agree with his point ? Right or wrong? https://t.co/bukke63CHw — MLBbro.com (@MLBbrodotcom) August 20, 2023

The Receipts

Later, a woman named “Angie” posted text messages describing what set off Pham.

“This a**hat needs anger management ASAP” “What did Brian say?” the person texted back, implying that “Brian” was the one who got Pham riled up. “Brian said is he the guy that told the girl to shut the fk up you stupid b*h, and not even loud and we thought he was going to say yeah she was disrespecting me so I told her and he started yelling at security to kick him out! “But Brian was facing us not him and not even loud.” “Dude has super human hearing. Wow.”

Whatever Pham heard he took it personally and let the whole section of fans know that he noticed a pattern with certain fans over others.

“It’s always funny when you’ve got a White man — a White man — feel like they can disrespect me,” Pham replied. “A Black man or a Latin don’t do that s**t.”

The fans listening didn’t appreciate Pham’s perspective, however, Pham has lived in the polarizing zone before during his MLB career.

On top of his fan altercation in the first inning, Tommy Pham described another outside the team hotel:



"She was drunk. 'F you, Tommy Pham, that's why we got rid of you.' I'm like, 'Lady, I reached free agency. They didn't get rid of me … In fact, they tried to re-sign me.'" pic.twitter.com/2Ip6akATfF — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) August 19, 2023

The Pham Code

Last year, while playing for the Cincinnati Reds, Pham let another player know he doesn’t play when it comes to his fantasy league. Pham slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson for breaking the fantasy league “code.”

Torey Lovullo on the Tommy Pham incident:



"These fans are awful to Tommy … I don't know the details of it. I just didn't like what's coming out of these fans' mouth. It's real, I'm not making that up. If you get near our dugout, you'd be amazed at what's being said." pic.twitter.com/zkX66iiOrY — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) August 20, 2023

“I slapped Joc..he did some sh*t I don’t condone, you know, so I had to address it,” Pham said to the media in 2022 after the Reds defeated the Giants 5-1. “Look, you know there was some sht that went on in fantasy, you know, but what he forgot to tell you guys, too, you know, is he said some disrespectful sht in a text message, and I called him out on it, so it’s regarding my former teammate.”

Pham doesn’t play that, and unlike Joc Pederson, the fan didn’t feel the total pressure that Pham has unleashed on those who trespass against him.

Moral of the story: be careful what you say near Tommy Pham.