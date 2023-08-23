“I’ll Put $100K Up If He Passes A Lie Detector Test” | Tommy Pham Not Backing Off Racist Characterization Of Fans; MLB To Investigate

Arizona Diamondbacks ourfielder Tommy Pham isn’t backing down from allegations against a San Diego Padres fan, and took to X to offer up $100,000 if the fan in question can pass a lie detector test saying he didn’t call Pham “a piece of sh-t.” Major League Baseball is also investigating cyber-hate messages directed toward Pham’s 13-year-old nephew.

Since this guy wants to block me and act like his friend is a model citizen I’ll put 100k up if he passes a lie detector test saying he didn’t call me a piece of shit if he doesn’t pass which he won’t mlb bans him for life from all stadiums pic.twitter.com/E3PqXJB32z — Tommy Pham (@TphamLV) August 20, 2023

100K And A Lie Detector Test

An X user named Patrick Dailey is a San Diego Padres season ticket holder. Last Saturday Dailey’s wife took a video of the season ticket holder who sits in the seats in front of them, Brian, and his interaction with Pham.

Dailey and his wife, in screenshots of text messages posted on X, say Pham has “anger management” issues and claim Brian didn’t say anything racist.

Pham disagrees and quoted a screenshot of Dailey’s comments and offered up $100K, if Brian can pass a lie detector test.

“Since this guy wants to block me and act like his friend is a model citizen I’ll put 100k up if he passes a lie detector test saying he didn’t call me a piece of sh-t if he doesn’t pass which he won’t mlb bans him for life from all stadiums.”

That Pham is willing to put up his own money and challenge the fan to a lie detector test doesn’t mean anything per se. But fans calling players derogatory names and acting petulant is the ugliness of sports.

Apparently as word of this has made the news, Pham’s 13-year-old nephew has been attacked online. MLB is looking into it.

“PSA to all fans coming at my nephew on Instagram leave my nephew out of this he’s 13 yrs old and shocker it’s all white ppl, your life must suck really bad for you to talk shit to a 13 yr old!!!” Pham posted on X.

Fans Have Been Habitual Line Steppers

There is certainly some merit to what Pham is saying. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen have come to Pham’s defense.

“These fans are awful to Tommy,” Lovullo said. “I hear some terrible things coming from the stands. It’s not just the normal ‘You’re a bum’ stuff. It’s deeper. It’s ugly and I’ve been uncomfortable from my vantage point and I just noticed there was some sort of discussion happening between him and somebody near the on-deck circle, and it’s my job to protect the players. I’m going to have the player’s back every single time. I don’t know the details of it. I just didn’t like what was coming out of these fans’ mouth and it’s real. I’m not making that up. If you get near our dugout, you’d be amazed at what’s being said.”

Pham played for the Mets the first half of the season.

“I will clear up any misperception about Tommy Pham. He was a great guy and a terrific teammate. He played his heart out as a Met.” posted Cohen on X.

Professional athletes are accustomed to being heckled. Most of them have been dealing with it since they were in high school. But there is a line and fans have been habitual line steppers since day one.

A general rule of thumb is if you wouldn’t say it to someone’s face walking down the street. Don’t say it at a game where you believe your purchase of a ticket gives you some kind of right to act however you want. These are human beings at work and they deserve decency.