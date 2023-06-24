Why Overtime Elite Was The Real Winner In The 2023 NBA Draft | Thompson Twins Go In Top Five

The 2023 NBA draft has come and gone, and while there were winners and losers of the draft, nobody had a better night than Overtime Elite. Yes, of course the San Antonio Spurs landed the draft’s unanimous top prospect in Victor Wembanyama, and the Charlotte Hornets nabbed Brandon Miller and Portland Trail Blazers took the dynamic Scoot Henderson.

And while those picks were expected, the next two picks by the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons were more of a crapshoot as to what the brass for those two young and soon to be rising franchises.

The Rockets and Pistons decided to tap in to the Overtime Elite league and take the Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar, back-to-back. The two elite athletes just led the City Reapers to the Overtime Elite championship.

In many ways that makes the OTE the winners of the 2023 NBA draft.

Overtime Elite is a league for 16-to-20-year-olds where players are paid $100K per season plus signing bonuses. They’re also given stock into the rising company as well. The arrangement also allows players to maintain their college eligibility.

THE THOMPSON TWINS GO BACK-TO-BACK IN THE NBA DRAFT 😤



Houston and Detroit select Amen and Ausar at No. 4 and No. 5‼️ pic.twitter.com/a8pmKSE8Xx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2023

Thompson Twins Are First To Be Drafted From OTE

By being drafted in the top five of Thursday’s draft, Amen and Ausar are the first players from OTE to be drafted. But they aren’t the first to be on an NBA roster, as last year three players (Jean Montero, Jai Smith, and Dominick Barlow) all signed with NBA teams following the draft. But none of them are in the same class as the Thompson twins in talent and potential.

The Thompson twins also made more history by becoming the first brothers to be drafted in the top five of the same draft since the 1976 ABA-NBA merger. They’re also second duo of brothers in the modern era to be drafted in the top five, joining Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.

Amen told ESPN this about the historic night for the brothers.

“I think it’s kinda cool going first. It means a lot to my family,” Amen said. “Me and Ausar, we were going to be happy whoever went first. But it means a lot to my family seeing all the hard work pay off. Us go back to back, be the first twins in the same draft to go top five, it means a lot.”

The mom of the twins, Maya Wilson, seemingly agreed with Amen.

“There are no words really to express how I’m feeling,” she told ESPN following the picks. “To see them back-to-back, that blows my mind. The world is just opening up to them. There’s no limit. So, I’m just very excited about what’s in store, so just very, very happy.”

Proud mom of the Thompson Twins! ♥️ #NBADraft presented by State Farm NEXT on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/CVnwv14bzu — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

Thompson Twins Will Vie For Rookie Of The Year Honors

Amen will be headed to a Rockets team under first-year coach Ime Udoka, who are in dire need of some direction. That direction should come in the form of Udoka at the helm, and most likely Amen as the team’s point guard. His play at the lead guard should help guards Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. do what they do best, and that’s score. It should also help untap the potential of big men Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Ausar joins a Pistons team in need of wing scoring and athleticism. He should do wonders for new head coach Monty Williams’ young but extremely talented squad.

His skill set will blend seamlessly with star Cade Cunningham and rising guard Jaden Ivey. Thompson also should be a good frontcourt complement to Jalen Duren, who’s shown flashes of being a real force as he’s gained experience.

Barring injury, both should be in the thick of the Rookie of the Year race at season end.