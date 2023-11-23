Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera Has The Hottest Seat In The NFL, But He’s Not Alone

Being an NFL head coach is hard. In a results-based business it’s all about what have you done for me lately, and in the case of these three coaches as of now it’s not enough.



The NFL should stand for “Not For Long,” because when you’re not producing “W’s” or growth you’re usually shown the door. And in the case of expectations vs. reality, many coaches just don’t measure up.

Take Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who after Sunday’s dreadful performance by his team looks like a dead man walking. With Washington mired in either mediocrity and underperformance, the longtime NFL coach is easily on the hottest seat in the NFL.

Rivera Leads The Pack

With a 26-34-1 record as the head coach of the Commanders, and no winning seasons in his nearly four full seasons at the helm, “Riverboat Ron” looks like the guy that could get the ax next this season.



Two inexplicable losses to the New York Giants, who were down to the backup and third-string quarterback, don’t help matters. Throw in the listless performance against a winless and reeling Chicago Bears in Week 5 in a prime time loss and it looks like the end is near for Rivera.



With a new ownership group in Washington, it feels like only a matter of time before it happens.



Many believe it would’ve happened after Sunday’s loss, if not for a short week and having to travel to Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day game. With a huge loss anticipated, it could happen over the weekend with the team off for ten days.

Things are so bad that even former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is calling for Rivera to get the treatment he got in 2019.



Gruden took to his social media to say this:

“Black Monday. Coming to a theatre near you. Been there. Done that.”

Mr. Mediocre

Rivera is Mr. Mediocre in his career with a 102-97-2 career record, with the bulk of his success coming on the back of former MVP Cam Newton while in Carolina.



Chargers’ Brandon Staley On Thin Ice, Along With Panthers’ Frank Reich

Staley, has consistently underachieved as the head coach of a talent-Kaiden Chargers team. It’s surprising that he wasn’t fired after his team blew a 27-0 lead in last season wildcard playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Per reports he’s lost the Chargers locker room as the team has struggled to a 4-6 record.

Staley never should have been hired. He was the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams for one season. A team that featured two future Hall of Famers in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.



Pray For Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers first-year head coach Frank Reich has made a mess in his first season.

He’s done nothing to help prized rookie and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Things got so bad for the Panthers’ offense under Reich that he relinquished play-calling duties for two weeks, only to oddly take it back last week. None of what he’s done this season has looked anything like the guy who did a pretty solid job as the Indianapolis Colts head coach.

For the sake of Young’s development, owner David Tepper may need to move on from Reich.

Honorable Mention:

Bill Belichick. The departure of Tom Brady has predictable become a problem for BB. Time seems to be up in New England.



See you turkeys next year !