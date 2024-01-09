Two Head Coaches Get The Pink Slip On Black Monday | Arthur Smith and Ron Rivera Paid For Their Conservative Approaches

Following every NFL season, coaches and front offices prepare for what has become known as Black Monday.

That’s usually when coaches are told their services are no longer needed. Thus far the 2024 version has gone on without much movement, with only the Washington Commanders ridding of Ron Rivera and the Atlanta Falcons moving on from Arthur Smith. Falcons owner Arthur Blank didn’t waste any time relieving Smith of his duties, with reports ringing out late Sunday night.

As for Rivera, he was spared the firing on Sunday as he celebrated his 62nd birthday. But Monday brought an end to an ugly four seasons for the NFL’s lone Hispanic head coach, who was put in a very tenuous situation when he was hired in 2020 under former owner Daniel Snyder.

For a day that’s usually very busy, Monday wasn’t that, but be patient, there are still some moves that could come later this week or in the near future.

Black Monday isn't about celebrating the firing of Ron Rivera. It's about celebrating that the #Commanders rebuild can officially begin today. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uefBslRjHj — Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) January 8, 2024



Commanders And Falcons Owners Decide To Look Elsewhere

The writing was on the wall for Rivera from the time the new ownership group bought the team. It didn’t help that Rivera was almost too loyal to former defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who was finally fired after a Thanksgiving Day blowout loss to the archrival Dallas Cowboys.

Coming into the season the team’s defense was supposed to be a strength. When Del Rio was fired they ranked dead last.

The merry-go-round of nine starters and Rivera’s inability to develop a franchise QB while going 26-40-1 was all the ammunition Washington needed to move on.

Arthur Blank Didn’t Want To Fire Smith

Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who reportedly was on the fence about relieving Smith of his duties up until a couple weeks ago, issued a statement on the move:

“Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good. We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations.”

Smith hurt himself by trying to make second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder a franchise QB. Additionally, Smith’s offensive scheme was atrocious at times, and he underutilized dynamic running back Bijan Robinson for most of the season.

That seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Smith, who finishes 21-30 in his three-year tenure.

The misuse of Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts reportedly was big reason that Atlanta Falcons Authur Smith was dismissed on Black Monday. pic.twitter.com/OXGo0CSnD9 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 8, 2024



More Moves Could Come This Week

What happens in New England with Bill Belichick?

Is Bob Kraft ready to move on?

What happens with Mike Vrabel in Tennessee? He reportedly doesn’t have the greatest relationship with general manager Ran Carthon.

The Raiders saw interim coach Antonio Pierce go 5-4, including a win at Kansas City after the firing of Josh McDaniels. All of the players want him to return, but will he land the gig permanently?

Instead of doing the obvious and hiring a head coach who has proved that he is the man for the job, Las Vegas is reportedly waiting on Jim Harbaugh, who won the CFP National Championship on Monday night with a 34-13 shellacking of Washington, to make a decision on his future.

So much to unpack but with so little movement on Black Monday, the waiting game begins.