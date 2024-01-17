Travis Scott’s Bass-Thumping Music Broke A $650K NHL Stanley Cup| A Drop In The Bucket For A Rap Star Worth $60M With A $12M Car Collection

Travis Scott performed at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, earlier this month and somehow the power of his music was caught up in another inadvertent moment of destruction that resulted in potentially $650,000 worth of damage.

The victim in this instance was not a person, but an NHL Stanley Cup.



According to reports, a few days after the show, CTV News reporter Kelly Greig shared a photo of the Stanley Cup case at the venue, where the Montreal Canadiens play their home games and one of the team trophies — copies of the iconic one-of-one official trophy — was missing from the case.

Greig explained, “Eagle-eyed viewers tonight might notice a missing Stanley Cup in the trophy case at the Bell Centre. Apparently the Travis Scott concert on Tuesday has such strong bass three of them fell and one was damaged. Security told me that’s a first.”

Eagle-eyed viewers tonight might notice a missing Stanley Cup in the trophy case at the Bell Centre. Apparently the Travis Scott concert on Tuesday has such strong bass three of them fell and one was damaged. Security told me that’s a first. pic.twitter.com/ZyqTrdTlXD — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 11, 2024

What Is The Stanley Cup?

The NHL’s Stanley Cup is priceless in terms of its historical and cultural significance and if sold at an auction would probably fetch over $20 million, but it does have tangible value, estimated to be worth around $650,000, if we are only acknowledging the craftsmanship that went toward making the cup.

The Stanley Cup is the oldest professional sports trophy in North America, and it has a rich history. Commissioned in 1892 by Lord Stanley of Preston, the Governor General of Canada.

Over the years, the Stanley Cup has become the most prestigious trophy in professional hockey, and it has been awarded to the champion team of the National Hockey League (NHL) since 1926.

The cup is made of silver and nickel alloy and weighs 34.5 pounds. Standing at a height of 35.25 inches, or approximately 2.9 feet, the trophy is topped with a replica of the original bowl, which was made of silver.

For most people, a $650K bill would be a backbreaker and keep them in some sort of servitude for the rest of their lives and possibly their kids’ lives.

Travis Scott Is Worth $60M: Music, Endorsements, Real Estate and Touring

The cost of that Stanley Cup is only a dent in Scott’s net worth which, as of 2023, was listed at a whopping $60 million.

So if Scott did have to replace the damaged goods (which should be insured anyway), it wouldn’t be too difficult for someone who has emerged as a globally acclaimed artist and left a deep impression on rap and pop culture.

Scott has four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and he’s charted over 80 songs, producing 10 Grammy nominations, a Latin Grammy Award, a Billboard Music Award and multiple BET Hip-Hop Awards, among others.

Scott’s success in music and his relationship and co-parenting with Kylie Jenner has brought him great wealth and notoriety. He is living a lavish lyfestyle that saw him accumulate an empire in less than a decade.

Scott debuted in the game in 2014 and according to reports, by 2018 Scott had earned $20 million between Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 from a combination of touring, record sales, and his endorsement deal with Nike, which catapulted him into the Top 15 highest-paid rappers in the world for that year. He continues to collaborate with Nike on his special line of shoes.

Scott earned another $60 million from June 2018 to June 2019 as his Astroworld tour generated $65M in gross revenue.

The icon kept the money machine going, cashing in another $40 million between June 2019 and June 2020, highlighted by a lucrative brand collaboration deal he struck with McDonald’s for $20 million.

Real Estate

So what has Scott done with all of the millions he’s acquired?

In 2019, Travis Scott purchased a 12,000-square-foot property in his hometown of Houston for $14 million. The property was built in 2005, and sits on 1.5 acres within a gated community. The house holds sentimental value, because it’s where Scott retreated to in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy.

In June 2020, the “Highest In The Room” rap mogul purchased a mansion located in the hills of Brentwood in Los Angeles for $23.5 million in cash; an ultra-modern 17,000-square-foot paradise perched on a hilltop overlooking the Los Angeles hills. It’s definitely Scott’s most captivating property, a futuristic modern mansion with a design inspired by luxury yachts.

This home was originally listed for $42 million.

One year later, he also bought a smaller property next door for $5.8 million (mostly for the land).

He has also previously co-owned a Beverly Hills mansion with Jenner, the mother of his two children. The couple paid $13.5 million for a Beverly Hills mansion, which Scott flipped in October 2022 for just under $22 million.

Travis Scott Luxury Car Fleet worth $11.7M

Scott loves rare, luxury cars. In fact, he’s spent nearly 20 percent of his wealth on luxury rides and sportscars that are unique in the automotive world.

Scott’s impressive collections includes: 2020 Bugatti Chiron: $5 million, 2019 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta: $3.5 million, 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach G650: $1.2 million, 2019 Lamborghini Urus Mansory: $620,000, 2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ: $700,000, 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB: $280,000, 2017 Lamborghini Huracan: $240,000, 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVA: $120,000, and a 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor: $60,000

The 2020 Bugatti Chiron, valued at $5 million is the most expensive car in music star Travis Scott’s $11.7 fleet of luxury vehicles. (Photo: VanderWolf Images/Stock)

New Albums

Scott, who was born in 1991, spent his early years living with his grandmother in South Park, Houston, before relocating to Missouri City, a middle-class suburb in the southwest of Houston, to live with his parents.

The songwriter and producer has hinted that he is looking to add more bank to the treasure chest and could be dropping another album in 2024. Fans seem to be eager to hear one. It might be optimistic to expect Scott to drop so soon after his latest album, “Utopia,” in July 2023.

“Utopia” received positive reviews from music critics and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, in which it earned 496,000 album-equivalent units (252,000 units were pure album sales)

A fan account recently tweeted, “Travis records before every show, and has consistently been previewing new songs at clubs. Wonder if he’s got something on the way.” Another X (formerly Twitter) responded, “Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour.” Scott himself responded, “R u in my brain or what ????”

Regardless of the success of Scott’s music, his brand and talent and shrewd business sense will always keep the money flowing in. He’s still dealing with lawsuits from the Astroland tragedy that resulted in several deaths and injuries, but for now his net worth is still elite.