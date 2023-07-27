“The Hype Is Crazy To Me. It’s Too Much, Bro” | Tracy McGrady Says Wemby Is Not 1-of-1: “I’ve Seen This Before”

Basketball legend and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady has a wide-ranging skill set that can translate to any era of basketball, so his opinion on players isn’t taken lightly.

French sensation and Spurs No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is eight inches taller than McGrady and also has a multi-faceted and unique array of skills that projects him to dominate in the current NBA.

The NBA world is salivating at the arrival of the NBA’s latest unicorn, but McGrady is not as impressed.

Tracy McGrady Not Buying Into Wembanyama Hype

When McGrady interviewed with Howard Beck of GQ on July 25th, he explained that he isn’t buying into the hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama. His main issue with the whole narrative surrounding Wemby is that the league has most definitely seen players like Wemby with a similar skill set matched with the height and body type to match.

Long before players that tall were allowed to flash guard skills and shoot 30-footers, Ralph Sampson was forced into the post because of his height, but is overall greatness was suppressed by the era he played in as a 7-foot-4 center.

He had some guard skills in him and was a lethal mid-range shooter. Unfortunately, at that time, if big men showed the desire to handle and run the floor like a guard/forward it was akin to spitting on a bible. Rick Smits of the Indiana Pacers could drain jumpers and play a versatile game and he was well over 7-feet. Vlade Divac did it all offensively.

McGrady also names current players like Bol Bol and Kristaps Porzingis who are both freakishly tall 7-footers that have a wide variety of skills and talent as.

“I’m just saying the hype is crazy to me. It’s too much, bro. I’ve seen this before. Y’all act like you haven’t seen it. That sh– that Bol Bol can do? He’s just not given the real opportunity, like I think he should. That kid is skilled. [Kristaps] Porzingis was highly skilled when he first came out, just like that. And hell, he’s 7-3, too. So I’ve seen it.” McGrady said.

He also noted that he understands the hype around Victor and he gets why the league and its fans are placing so much confidence in Frenchy, because the NBA will be looking for its next generational star after LeBron, one player to put all of its hype machine muscle behind who can also live up to the billing on the court.

“The hype is just crazy. But I get it. It’s the media, they’re looking for a face for the NBA, and you got to have a new star that you got to build around. Bron is about to be on his way out, Steph (Curry) and those guys, I get it.” McGrady said

McGrady Isn’t Knocking Wemby’s Talent

Just because McGrady doesn’t believe Victor is someone we haven’t witnessed before in the NBA doesn’t mean he isn’t a fan. In fact, McGrady believes that the Spurs are the perfect organization for Wembanyama to grow up in and develop into a superstar.

Having the likes of Gregg Popovich and Spurs legends like Tim Duncan and David Robinson around him is expected to benefit the young savior tremendously.

“He’s in a perfect situation because he’s around greatness,” McGrady said. “One of the greatest coaches ever, the greatest power forward ever, one of the greatest centers ever. Sit down and have those conversations with those guys, and just soak up all the advice you possibly could.”

Wembanyama understands the amount of pressure that’s on him to be great early on given his rare build. If he can deliver, then critics like McGrady will have to eventually eat their words.