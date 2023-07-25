Top Five Candidates for NBA Most Valuable Player 2024

There is nothing the NBA fan community loves more than arguing league MVP. Is it the best player on the best team? What defines value? Is it narrative-based? Do voters get tired of voting for the same guys?

In a word, yes.

The league’s MVP award is the highest individual honor for a season, so it makes sense that fans are so passionate about the end result. For that matter, so too are the players

As we look at the top five candidates heading into the upcoming season we are looking at who will provide the most impact on winning in the regular season.

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

One of the best players in the league for the past three seasons. He’s made first team All-NBA the last two seasons in a crowded frontcourt, and he’s the best player on a team that will win a lot of games next season.

Last season’s disappointing showing against the Miami Heat in the conference finals left Tatum and his teammates open to a ton of deserved criticism. Will that be the fuel to his fire this offseason?

"You got guys like me, Luka [Doncic], Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell … The league is in great hands."



4. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

He’s been in the league five years and made four straight All-NBA first teams. He is the definition of a heliocentric offense, as he is the Mavs’ sun. An impossible cover with elite passing ability.

If he comes out the gates with a vengeance and commitment to not be a turnstile on the other end of the floor, an offense led by him and Kyrie Irving will be tough to stop most nights.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Already a two-time winner of this award, he’s on the short list for best player in the world. Nobody in the league goes harder per possession than this man. The question is will the rest of the Bucks be good enough night in and night out in the regular season?

They have a new head coach in Adrian Griffin, who will be implementing a new system. No matter what it is, Giannis will thrive. Does his disappointing playoff loss to the Miami Heat give him a renewed purpose?

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Will he still be in Philly next season? The reigning MVP made some curious comments about his desire to win a championship. The “in Philly or somewhere else” language has 76ers fans nervous.

Regardless of where he is, if healthy he’s one of the most dominant players in the game. A walking double-double, a nightmare in the post and a capable three-point shooter. A healthy Embiid is a guaranteed playoff berth for any team.

1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Arguably the best player in the world three years running. He’s won this award twice and in many ways “gave it away” last year, as he was tired of all the talk surrounding it.

The Nuggets are bringing back essentially the same team, minus Bruce Brown. They’ll win a lot of regular-season games and Jokić will average close to a triple double. He’ll lead or be at the top of all relevant metrics. Whether he wins or not will come down to whether he wants it and what the other “compelling narratives” are in the coming season.