Top 5 NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 8 | Trevor Lawrence Has The Jaguars Offense Humming Like Most Expected Coming Into The Season 

As we reach nearly the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season, offenses haven’t had as much success as expected in the preseason. Even with the constants, each week this list varies, and that’s no different heading into Week 8.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jags have been coming on. After beginning the season 1-2, the Duval County residents have run off four wins in a row, including their Week 7 road win over the New Orleans Saints in which the aforementioned Lawrence completed nearly 67 percent of his passes for over 200 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Christian Kirk was the star pass-catcher with six receptions for 90 yards and that lone touchdown from Lawrence.

The team also rushed for 126 yards, with two rushing scores from running back Travis Etienne. With this defense playing well, all that’s needed is for the offense to play it’s to potential.





Baltimore Ravens

In Sunday’s 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions, the Ravens offense could do no wrong in tallying 503 total yards. QB Lamar Jackson had a near perfect QB rating going 21 of 27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Baltimore also rushed for 146 yards and two scores (one by Jackson) as they continue to get more and more comfortable in first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s diverse but effective scheme.

This version of the Ravens offense, along with their stingy and downright nasty defense, can make a serious run in January.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark spoke highly of their performance Sunday.

“If Lamar Jackson plays this way, he’s absolutely an MVP candidate … but more importantly, the Baltimore Ravens are a Super Bowl favorite,” Clark said.

Kansas City Chiefs

Prior to Sunday’s offensive outburst in a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs offense sputtered more often than it didn’t. Reigning league and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes had his best game of the season, passing 32 of 42 for over 420 yards and four touchdowns. K.C.’s offense seemed to gain some momentum.

With a steadily rising defense in tow, this was exactly the performance head coach Andy Reid wanted to see out of his unit that had pretty much underwhelmed this season.





Philadelphia Eagles

In the matchup dubbed Jalen Hurts versus former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa, it was Hurts who was the better QB. The former Alabama star who lost his job to Tagovailoa to begin the 2018 season tallied 300 total yards of offense and three total touchdowns.

Hurts was his usual efficient self, and the rest of the Eagles offense joined the party, mainly star wide receiver A.J. Brown with ten receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown. The offense is still trying to find its footing and become that consistent juggernaut it was in 2022, and Sunday’s outing was a step in the right direction.

Minnesota Vikings

On Monday night the Vikes surprised everyone with their 22-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers. QB Kirk Cousins passed for 378 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie wideout Jordan Addison had his coming-out party with seven receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The most impressive stat of the night has to be the Vikes offensive line not allowing a sack against that vaunted Niners pass rush in 45 pass attempts. Despite missing all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Minnesota rallied together and played its most complete game of the season.