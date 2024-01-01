Top 5 NFL Coaches Entering 2024 | Ravens’ John Harbaugh Leads The Pack

As we enter 2024 we rank our top head coaches in the NFL.

1. John Harbaugh, Ravens

The one-time Super Bowl-winning coach has led the Ravens to the league’s best record (13-3) and home field throughout the AFC playoffs. His hiring of former Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the same position with his team has changed the entire offensive dynamic.

As the team’s offense has improved its defense hasn’t faltered one bit. 36-year-old defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who was also brought in by Harbaugh prior to last season, has the unit functioning on all cylinders.

With star quarterback Lamar Jackson likely to take home his second MVP trophy and the Ravens now the betting favorites to make the Super Bowl, Harbaugh is very deserving of the top spot.

For some reason Harbaugh has no current odds to win NFL Coach of the Year, but he should.

John Harbaugh is getting lit in the locker room 😂 pic.twitter.com/HfijAEPRt2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023

2. Kevin Stefanski, Browns

The 2020 NFL Coach of the Year currently has the second-best odds (+200) to win the award for the second time. Despite using four different quarterbacks this season, Stefanski has navigated the Browns into a playoff spot at 11-5, becoming the first team to accomplish such a feat.

Following the team’s 31-27 win over the Jaguars last month, Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett , who was once very critical of his own team, told reporters Stefanski was, “coaching his ass off.”

3. Kyle Shanahan, Niners

Shanny just led the 12-4 Niners to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Having accomplished everything there is to in the regular season and having led the Niners to one Super Bowl already, (loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl 54), Shanahan needs to finish the deal.

His belief in quarterback Brock Purdy was met with skepticism, but the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft has been better than advertised.

4. Dan Campbell, Lions

The third-year Lions sideline stalker just led the downtrodden franchise to its first division title in 30 years. He’s done it his way by building the team in his image, which is on toughness, grit and character. After showing glimpses last season, it really came to fruition this season.

Campbell has given the Lions hope in three short seasons, and that’s something that just wasn’t happening prior to his arrival in 2021. A win next week will give the Lions their first 12-win season since 1991.

“We have checked the box on one thing, and now it is on to the next thing,” said last week.

Dan Campbell is truly one of us. Hurts him more than anyone pic.twitter.com/YCBF76y9F8 — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) December 31, 2023



5. Mike McDaniel, Dolphins

The weird scientist has led the Fins to an 11-5 record and currently a top-two seed in the AFC for the first time since 1992.

His arrival has been huge for fourth-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who’s turned the corner in his development and is among the best in the league at his position.

McDaniel led the Fins to the playoffs last season, and despite Sunday’s ugly 56-19 loss to the Ravens, the Fins can wrap up the AFC East title in Week 18 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Honorable Mention:

Andy Reid, Chiefs

He’s “Big Kool-Aid,” still one of the league’s best despite K.C. struggling a bit. Wrapping up the division on Sunday was huge.

DeMeco Ryans, Texans

The first-year Texans head coach has led them to a surprising 9-7 season when no one thought it was possible. If rookie sensation C.J. Stroud doesn’t get hurt, they would have already locked up a playoff spot, but they still have an outside chance at the playoffs.

Shane Steichen, Colts

The first-year coach has led his team to the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs despite not having rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson or star running back Jonathan Taylor for the bulk of the season.